Monkeypox scare: Virus DNA spotted on 21 everyday objects, including toilet seat, light switch among others

File Photo

It is a well-known fact that all objects and places around us are infected with many kinds of bacteria and viruses. The monkeypox outbreak has affected many people across the globe but do you know this virus can be found on toilet seat, computer mouse and even a light switch?

According to a study by a new publication in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), monkeypox virus DNA has been found on a variety of objects. This includes 21 of 30 objects picked from the home of two people who were tested monkeypox positive by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (UDHHS).

Notably, the cultures picked from these different objects didn’t have live monkeypox virus. This implies that toilet seat, switch board or any other object close to a monkeypox infected person doesn’t have a live virus.

To conduct this study, a team from the CDC used cotton swabs and collect samples from the surface of different objects. The swabbing was done after two monkeypox infected housemates were isolating for 20 days but still showed symptoms.

Evidence of monkeypox virus DNA was found in 70 per cent of the objects’ samples, including refrigerator handle, fleece, light switch, coffee maker, faucet handle, shower door handle, bannister, mouse, couch, blanket, toilet handle, toilet seat and keyboard.

According to the residents, they were maintaining all sorts of necessary hygiene during isolation and cleaned high-contact surfaces frequently.

At some point over time, live virus may be present on these objects. It is also possible that the resident’s disinfection practices broke down or inactivated the once live virus. There could be many other possibilities.

The study proves that it is important to take proper precautions when visiting a place that was formerly occupied by a person infected with the virus.

As Covid and monkeypox both highlight the importance of better hand hygiene, one shouldn’t ignore overall cleanliness.