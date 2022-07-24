Monkeypox in India: How dangerous is Monkeypox? Who should be more careful about the virus?

Monkeypox in India (Representational)

The monkeypox virus has entered India. A 34-year-old man in Delhi has tested positive for the virus. The condition of the man is stable. However, he is suffering from painful lesions. The authorities are tracing all those who came in contact with the infected person. The person didn't travel abroad but he had travelled to Himachal Pradesh's Manali district. Is monkeypox dangerous? Let's examine.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus from the genus Orthopoxvirus. This virus primarily spreads from animals to humans. Its symptoms include fever, enlarged lymph nodes and a rash that transforms into blisters. These blisters crust over time and become itchy. They are sometimes painful. The gestation period of the monkeypox virus is between 5 to 21 days.

The disease is mainly found in Africa. However, over the last few months, it has spread into over seventy countries.

The true burden of cases is unknown. In Nigeria, since 2017, 200 cases had been detected. The fatality rate in the country was 3 per cent.

The disease has no cure. A study, however, suggested that the smallpox vaccine can prove to be effective against the virus.

WHO on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

Experts suggest there is no need to panic. Dr Manisha Arora of Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute told IANS that monkeypox is a mild infection whose symptoms are similar to smallpox. It mainly spreads through body fluids and respiratory droplets, and isolation of cases and hospital surveillance is the main treatment strategy.

Satish Koul, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said the virus spreads through skin-to-skin contact and droplet infection.



Manisha Arora suggested avoiding coming in contact with an ill person and always washing hands properly and using an effective alcohol-based sanitizer.

The cases of monkeypox could be severe in children, pregnant women, and those immunocompromised, according to WHO.