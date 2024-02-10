Monkey fever in India: Know symptoms, preventive tips of the viral disease

Monkey fever, also known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), has become a worrying issue in India, particularly in Karnataka. This disease, named after the Kyasanur forest where it was first identified, has tragically claimed two lives - an 18-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man. Urgent measures are being taken by health authorities to contain its spread, as 31 cases have been reported in the Uttara Kannada district alone. It's essential to understand how this disease spreads and its potential dangers to effectively address the situation.

Monkey Fever: Causes

KFDV is spread to humans via the bite of infected ticks, particularly those of the Haemaphysalis spinigera species. These ticks acquire the virus after feeding on the blood of infected animals, with non-human primates, notably monkeys, acting as the main reservoir hosts. Human infections usually happen during outdoor activities in wooded regions where infected ticks are abundant.

Monkey Fever: Symptoms

Symptoms of KFD typically manifest within 3-8 days of being bitten by an infected tick. Initially, patients may experience fever, headache, body aches, and fatigue, resembling symptoms of common viral infections. As the disease progresses, more severe symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and hemorrhagic manifestations like bleeding from the gums and nose may occur. In some cases, KFD can lead to complications such as neurological issues and organ failure, which can be life-threatening if not promptly treated.

Monkey Fever: Preventive tips

Preventive measures are crucial in controlling the spread of KFD. Individuals residing in or traveling to endemic areas should take precautions to avoid tick bites. Wearing long-sleeved clothing, using insect repellents containing DEET, and avoiding wooded and bushy areas can help minimize the risk of tick exposure. Additionally, inspecting the body for ticks after outdoor activities and promptly removing any attached ticks can prevent transmission of the virus.