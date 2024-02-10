Twitter
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut shares if she plans to become Prime Minister of India: ‘After watching Emergency, nobody will…’

Meet actress who began working at 16, made hit pair with brother-in-law, had 9 flops, quit films to become…

Meet woman who runs Rs 63000 crore company, not from IIT or IIM, one of India’s richest…

India star shares cryptic Instagram story after being ignored for England Test series; post goes viral

Monkey fever in India: Know symptoms, preventive tips of the viral disease

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who began working at 16, made hit pair with brother-in-law, had 9 flops, quit films to become…

Meet woman who runs Rs 63000 crore company, not from IIT or IIM, one of India’s richest…

India star shares cryptic Instagram story after being ignored for England Test series; post goes viral

8 foods to enhance stamina naturally

India's record in Under-19 World Cup finals

Players who played more ODIs than MS Dhoni

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Kangana Ranaut shares if she plans to become Prime Minister of India: ‘After watching Emergency, nobody will…’

Meet actress who began working at 16, made hit pair with brother-in-law, had 9 flops, quit films to become…

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma slams news of his hospitalisation due to chest pain: ‘It was a...'

HomeHealth

Health

Monkey fever in India: Know symptoms, preventive tips of the viral disease

KFDV is spread to humans via the bite of infected ticks, particularly those of the Haemaphysalis spinigera species.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 11:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Monkey fever, also known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), has become a worrying issue in India, particularly in Karnataka. This disease, named after the Kyasanur forest where it was first identified, has tragically claimed two lives - an 18-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man. Urgent measures are being taken by health authorities to contain its spread, as 31 cases have been reported in the Uttara Kannada district alone. It's essential to understand how this disease spreads and its potential dangers to effectively address the situation.

Monkey Fever: Causes

KFDV is spread to humans via the bite of infected ticks, particularly those of the Haemaphysalis spinigera species. These ticks acquire the virus after feeding on the blood of infected animals, with non-human primates, notably monkeys, acting as the main reservoir hosts. Human infections usually happen during outdoor activities in wooded regions where infected ticks are abundant.

Monkey Fever: Symptoms

Symptoms of KFD typically manifest within 3-8 days of being bitten by an infected tick. Initially, patients may experience fever, headache, body aches, and fatigue, resembling symptoms of common viral infections. As the disease progresses, more severe symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and hemorrhagic manifestations like bleeding from the gums and nose may occur. In some cases, KFD can lead to complications such as neurological issues and organ failure, which can be life-threatening if not promptly treated.

Monkey Fever: Preventive tips

Preventive measures are crucial in controlling the spread of KFD. Individuals residing in or traveling to endemic areas should take precautions to avoid tick bites. Wearing long-sleeved clothing, using insect repellents containing DEET, and avoiding wooded and bushy areas can help minimize the risk of tick exposure. Additionally, inspecting the body for ticks after outdoor activities and promptly removing any attached ticks can prevent transmission of the virus.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Govinda, Rajinikanth, gave many hit films, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

‘1 + 1 = 3’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Policeman on security duty at Chhattisgarh minister's bungalow shoots self, investigation underway

Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, Dr MS Swaminathan conferred with Bharat Ratna

IND vs ENG: BCCI announces squad for remaining 3 Tests; KL Rahul, Jadeja return

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE