Massive breakthrough as cancer disappears in every patient in drug trial

File photo

Scientists gained a major breakthrough in the fight against rectal cancer as a new drug has been found to have a 100 per cent success rate in treating the disease.

According to New York Times, 18 patients took a drug called Dostarlimab for around six months in a clinical trial, and in the end, every one of them saw their tumours disappear.

Dostarlimab

Dostarlimab is a drug with laboratory-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies in the human body.

Drug trial

Throughout the study, patients took Dostarlimab every three weeks for six months. Doctors then carried out a number of follow-up tests including physical exams, MRI scans and PET scans on the participants.

The study is published on Sunday (June 6) in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study is backed by drug maker GlaxoSmithKline.

READ | THIS country has become Covid free now after last patient recovered on June 6

Dr Luis A. Diaz J. of New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center said this was “the first time this has happened in the history of cancer”.

He told the publication, "I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer."

The patients involved in the clinical trial faced gruelling previous treatments to obliterate their cancer, such as chemotherapy, radiation and invasive surgery that could result in bowel, urinary and even sexual dysfunction.

The 18 patients went into the trial expecting to have to go through these as the next step. However, no further treatment was needed.