Kangana Ranaut recommends this health summer juice; know its benefits, recipe

Jamun (or black plum) is a vibrantly coloured healthful Indian fruit that is especially popular during the summer months. It has a tangy and juicy texture and is packed with several health benefits to help you beat the heat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

Summer has arrived in full force across the country. We're all dealing with high temperatures, strong gusts, and a lot of humidity. It is natural to be thirsty and crave various summer beverages in this hot weather. There are so many delicious summer drinks out there, from bel sherbet to sattu cooler, aam panna to imli sherbet. These add plenty of nutrition to our diet while also keeping us refreshed and hydrated throughout the day. Kangana Ranaut is celebrating summer in her own special way, with a delicious desi drink you may have heard of. 

Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of her summer drink on Instagram Stories. It was nothing more than a tumbler of jamun sharbat. Jamun (or black plum) is a vibrantly coloured healthful Indian fruit that is especially popular during the summer months. It has a tangy and juicy texture and is packed with several health benefits to help you beat the heat. Jamun can be eaten raw or transformed into a smoothie, popsicle or sharbat. Kangana Ranaut was enjoying the fruit sharbat, and the purple-colored liquid looked delectable. "This summer try jamun sharbat," recommended Kangana Ranaut in the caption story.

Benefits of Jamun drink in summer:

1. Jamun drink is a great way to stay hydrated in the summer.
2. It's a good source of Vitamin C, which can help boost your immune system.
3. Jamuns are rich in antioxidants, which can help protect your body from damage caused by free radicals.
4. The drink can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve digestion.
5. It's low in calories, making it a healthy alternative to sugary drinks.
 

Here's the recipe for Jamun Drink in summer:

1. Wash and clean 1 cup of jamuns.
2. Blend the jamuns into a smooth paste.
3. Add 2 cups of water, 1 tablespoon of sugar, and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to the mixture and blend again.
4. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer.
5. Pour the drink into a glass and add ice cubes if desired.
6. Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled. Enjoy!

