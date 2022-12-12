Is daydreaming an addiction? Find out problems and benefits associated with Maladaptive Daydreaming

Representational Image

Maladaptive Daydreaming Disorder When someone suffers from daydreaming, they have an obsessional desire to fantasise to the point that it interferes with their day-to-day functioning. Thirty percent of each day the typical individual spends awake is spent daydreaming. There are advantages and disadvantages to daydreaming, and those who daydream excessively number at about 20 million worldwide.

Clinical psychologist Eli Somer of Israel's University of Haifa was the first to identify the condition. Six of his patients had mentioned using their imaginations to escape their mental pain while under his care.

Problems associated with 'Daydreaming'

Maladaptive daydreamers, according to another study, spend a significant portion of their waking hours daydreaming. Some people spend a great deal of effort crafting up fantasy tales because they believe that doing so would help them solve their difficulties. As a result, they put off dealing with their disease, lose motivation to take care of themselves, and put less effort into their personal relationships, all of which makes them feel embarrassed of themselves. Individuals with Maladaptive Daydreaming lack the self-control to resist the temptation to remain in their daydreams. As a result, issues with sleeping become problematic.

Disorders including depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and obsessive compulsive disorder are all linked to excessive daydreaming. Most persons with Maladaptive Daydreaming also suffer from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, according to the study (OCD). Although those who are preoccupied with their own importance tend to spend more time on social media, sufferers with narcissistic personality disorder are increasingly turning to these platforms in search of help.

Benefits associated with 'Daydreaming'

There are some upsides to daydreaming as well. One of the most significant benefits of daydreaming is its ability to alleviate the psychological effects of traumatic experiences, sorrow, and isolation. It's useful for treating depression, too. It's useful for generating ideas for fixing issues. Negative and upsetting experiences may be more easily forgotten via daydreaming. The creative potential of youngsters, in particular, is boosted by this.

The insistence on limiting your thoughts to predetermined boundaries is a defence mechanism against a harsh truth. Those who live in stressful environments are more likely to use daydreaming as an escape strategy, but this habit may easily develop into an obsessive desire. Yet other studies have shown that mindfulness meditation may help people curb their tendency to daydream.