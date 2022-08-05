Search icon
Hypertension: Know what are the initial signs of high blood pressure

One in four adults in India suffer from hypertension and only 10% of patients have their blood pressure under control, as per ICMR report.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 01:33 PM IST

File photo

One of the most prevalent lifestyle diseases in the world today is high blood pressure or hypertension. More than 30% of the adult population worldwide, suffer with hypertension.

Hypertension is defined as a condition where the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high. The more blood the heart pumps, the chances are higher for the arteries to become narrow, which therefore increases the blood pressure.

In the language of science, this disease does not give any symptoms in the initial stages. But doctors believe that all things are hidden in the silence of this disease. 

If you've been experiencing frequent headaches and dizziness, and you are easily getting fatigued, or have blurred vision it's likely that you have high blood pressure. Regular checkups are the best way to determine if your blood pressure is high. You can check your blood pressure at home as well.

According to the WHO, if the blood pressure readings are 140/90 or more, then it is considered dangerous. Readings of high blood pressure patients are around this. If the blood pressure is 120/80, it is considered normal. WHO says that even if readings remain 130/85, there is nothing to panic about. However, after this, the stage of Hypertension starts.

The majority of people with high blood pressure show no symptoms at all. But when blood pressure reaches a particular point, the following symptoms appear:

  • Blurry or double vision
  • Dizziness
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Heart palpitations
  • Nosebleeds
  • Shortness of breath
  • Nausea and/or vomiting
  • Sweating
  • Trouble sleeping
  • Facial flushing
  • Blood spots in eyes

Visit a doctor right away if you experience any of these signs.

High blood pressure can harm your health in many ways. It can seriously hurt important organs like your heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes. Important organs including your heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes might suffer severe damage.

