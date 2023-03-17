H3N2 Flu: Incorporate these habits in life to avoid risk of getting influenza

H3N2 Virus: H3N2 virus has started spreading rapidly in India. So far one person has lost his life in both the states of Haryana and Karnataka due to this virus. In such a situation, the fear of this new virus is spreading, as well as the concern that how to avoid it and how to get rid of it if symptoms like this virus (H3N2 Symptoms) start appearing in the body. H3N2 virus is also being called 'Hong Kong Flu'. This is a type of influenza infection. At the same time, the symptoms of this virus are somewhat similar to those of Covid-19. Know about the symptoms, prevention and precautions of H3N2 in this article.

H3N2 Virus Symptoms

Many types of symptoms can be seen in the body after suffering from this virus. It usually shows mild or says mild symptoms.

Cold and cough.

An infected person may have a fever.

Feeling like vomiting, feeling nauseated.

Throat pain and sore throat starts.

Pain is felt in the muscles of the body.

In many cases, the problem of diarrhea has also been seen.

Sneezing and runny nose are also included in the symptoms of being infected with this virus.

If a person starts having difficulty in breathing or food does not come down from the throat, then it is necessary to consult a doctor immediately.

How does the H3N2 virus spread?

When coughing, sneezing or talking very closely to a person infected with the H3N2 virus, particles or say droplets of this virus can reach the person in front and infect him.

Apart from this, if the particles of this virus are attached to a surface, then even after touching such surface and applying it on the mouth or nose, a person can get infected by this virus.

The risk of getting infected with this virus is more for pregnant women, children, old people and people already suffering from any disease.

H3N2 virus prevention and precautions