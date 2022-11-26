Eight glasses of water a day may be too much, says scientist

Photo: Pixabay

We all have grown up listening that drinking water has many benefits and we should at least drink 8 glasses of water per day. But, the study says that 8 glasses of water may be too much for a day and, one does not need it in order to have great skin or a clean system.

Scientists from the University of Aberdeen discovered the recommended intake of two litres of water a day was often more than people needed.

Given around half of the daily intake of water comes from food, scientists estimate people only really need about 1.5 to 1.8 litres per day.

Publishing their findings in Science, researchers estimate we only really need about 1.5 to 1.8 litres a day, when considering that about half of our daily intake of water comes from food.

Previous research in this area depended on surveys of small samples of people, but scientists have now collaborated across the world to measure water turnover using a stable isotope technique.

They looked at 5,604 people aged between eight days and 96 years old, from 23 different countries.

Research involved people drinking a glass of water in which some of the hydrogen molecules were replaced by a stable isotope of the element called deuterium, which is found naturally in the human body and is completely harmless.

The rate of elimination of the extra deuterium reveals how quickly water in the body is being turned over.

Those living in hot and humid environments and at high altitudes, as well as athletes and pregnant and breastfeeding women, need more water as the research showed water turnover is higher among them.

Energy expenditure is the biggest factor in water turnover, with the highest values observed in men aged between 20 and 35, who turned over an average of 4.2 litres a day.

This decreased with age, averaging 2.5 litres a day for men in their 90s.

Women aged between 20 and 40 averaged a turnover of 3.3 litres, which also declined to 2.5 litres by the age of 90.