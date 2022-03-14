Different anxieties that women experience at different ages in their life

Anxiety is a normal response to stress. But when it becomes difficult to manage and affects your routine, it can be dangerous and disabling. Typical symptoms of anxiety include increased worrying, nervousness, tension, tiredness, irritability and fear. Anxiety Symptoms may be seen differently between men and women and also differently at different points of a female's lifespan. The reason being Anxiety in female life span often get worsen at times of distinct phases of hormonal fluctuation that includes puberty, premenstruum, pregnancy, postpartum (sometimes) and transition during menopause.

Women may experience markedly greater prevalence of anxiety in comparison to men , which includes Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Specific Phobias and Panic disorder. Core feature of the anxiety disorders may include Subjective anxiety/ fear, physiological reactivity and often avoidance behavior. Let us review how anxiety may remain present at each critical timepoint of a female lifespan and may be treated at each timepoint.

1. Puberty - There are a lot of changes that happen during puberty contributing to feelings of anxiety, including bodily changes like growth in weight and/or height, body shape changes, hormonal changes, etc. Puberty may be a vulnerable window for occurrence of anxiety among young women as they enter adolescence age. Female puberty is distinct by the initiation of menses and its monthly fluctuations in ovarian steroid hormones. Puberty may also represent a time of increased psychosocial stress which may contribute in anxiety symptoms.

2. Menstrual Cycle - Anxiety before period can be a symptom of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) or premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). PMS and PMDD can be responsible to cause different physical and mood related symptoms. Research suggests that approximately as many as 80% of women in reproductive age, experience at least one physical, mood or anxiety symptoms during menstrual phase. Approximately 20% experience significant premenstrual symptoms and a smaller set of 5% - 8% experience premenstrual dysphoric disorder, a mood disorder that has a strong anxiety component.

3. Pregnancy and Postpartum - Increased anxiety during pregnancy and in postpartum period is highly prevalent. A systematic review study revealed a high prevalence of anxiety during pregnancy with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Specific Phobias and Panic disorder being among most prevalent.

4. Menopausal Transition - As the stage of Menopause approaches a woman, ovarian hormones fluctuate erratically. Anxiety may heighten with menopausal transition and then get decreased. Menopausal transition may be a time of lot of stress because women experience transition accompanied by physical symptoms such as hot flashes and insomnia increasing the odds of developing high anxiety. Sometimes as per the professional intervention, hormone therapy may help alleviate symptoms.

Treating anxiety would depend on the type and severity of anxiety. Studies have shown that treatment which includes both Psychotherapy and Medication is more effective than either medication or therapy alone. Therapeutically treatment involves Behavioral therapy, Cognitive behavioral therapy, systematic desensitization with relaxation techniques and mental health Medications. Self-help anxiety managing tips may include: time for self-caring, Meditation, Exercising, getting enough Sleep, reducing caffeine intake, reducing Alcohol intake, Speaking up concerns to someone close and reliable, Seeking professional help.

The author is HOD - Department of Psychology, Masina Hospital, Mumbai

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)