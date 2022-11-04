Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Delhi pollution: Tips for asthma patients to stay cautious as Delhi air quality may increase breathing issues

Know how to protect your lungs from damage caused by this "severe" air quality.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 07:13 AM IST

Delhi pollution: Tips for asthma patients to stay cautious as Delhi air quality may increase breathing issues
Delhi pollution: Tips for asthma patients to stay cautious as Delhi air quality may increase breathing issues

On Thursday, there was heavy smog covering Delhi-NCR as the air quality deteriorated to a 'severe' level. At 8 am, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 364 (in the "Very Poor" category), and at 7 am, it was 408 (in the "Severe" category). 

According to data given by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India, Noida, a city in the national capital region, dropped to an AQI of 393 and remained in the "very poor" category, while Gurugram's AQI remained at 318 and remained in the same category.

While the poor air is making people sick and uncomfortable throughout the NCR, it is particularly bad for those who already have asthma and other respiratory conditions.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/health/report-delhi-pollution-tips-for-preventing-eye-damage-caused-by-poor-air-quality-2998873

People who suffer from respiratory conditions such as asthma should take the following precautions:

1) Skip early morning walks because pollution levels are extremely high at that time.

2) Try to stay indoors as much as you can, particularly if your health is not in a good condition. If you do go out in an unavoidable circumstance, you must always wear a mask.

3) Visit your doctor frequently to keep a check on your asthma.

4) Continue to take your usual medication and inhaler as directed by your doctor.

5) Eat more fruits, vegetables, and antioxidant-rich foods to counteract the effects of pollution.

6) Keep hydrated by consuming lots of water.

7) Avoid using self-medication. Visit a doctor if the condition worsens.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.