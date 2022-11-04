Delhi pollution: Tips for asthma patients to stay cautious as Delhi air quality may increase breathing issues

On Thursday, there was heavy smog covering Delhi-NCR as the air quality deteriorated to a 'severe' level. At 8 am, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 364 (in the "Very Poor" category), and at 7 am, it was 408 (in the "Severe" category).

According to data given by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India, Noida, a city in the national capital region, dropped to an AQI of 393 and remained in the "very poor" category, while Gurugram's AQI remained at 318 and remained in the same category.

While the poor air is making people sick and uncomfortable throughout the NCR, it is particularly bad for those who already have asthma and other respiratory conditions.

People who suffer from respiratory conditions such as asthma should take the following precautions:

1) Skip early morning walks because pollution levels are extremely high at that time.

2) Try to stay indoors as much as you can, particularly if your health is not in a good condition. If you do go out in an unavoidable circumstance, you must always wear a mask.

3) Visit your doctor frequently to keep a check on your asthma.

4) Continue to take your usual medication and inhaler as directed by your doctor.

5) Eat more fruits, vegetables, and antioxidant-rich foods to counteract the effects of pollution.

6) Keep hydrated by consuming lots of water.

7) Avoid using self-medication. Visit a doctor if the condition worsens.