All about AYUSH-64, polyherbal drug found useful in treating mild to moderate COVID cases

AYUSH-64, a drug developed for curing malaria in 1980, can be useful for the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection cases, the Ministry of AYUSH said on Thursday.

Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) recently concluded clinical trials of the drug focusing on the management of asymptomatic, mild to moderate COVID-19 in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and other research organizations and medical colleges across the country.

"The trials showed AYUSH 64 has notable antiviral, immune-modulator and antipyretic properties. It is found to be useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection. Consequently, the drug is now repurposed for COVID-19," a government release said.

In a Press Conference (VC) organised today by the MoA, the efficacy of AYUSH-64 in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild & moderate cases of Covid 19, was announced. In the current situation, this positive finding by scientists of reputed research institutions brings a ray of hope. pic.twitter.com/GzbPazpClH — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) April 29, 2021

Addressing a virtual press conference, Arvind Chopra, director, Centre for Rheumatic Diseases, Pune, said the trial of the drug in this direction was conducted at three centres.

The trial at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow; Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences (DMIMS), Wardha; and BMC COVID Centre, Mumbai involved 70 participants in each arm.

He said several significant beneficial effects of the drug on general health, fatigue, anxiety, stress, appetite, general happiness and sleep were also observed.

The drug's trial study has provided substantial evidence that AYUSH-64 can be effectively and safely used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 as adjuvant to SoC, he said.

He also added that, patients on AYUSH 64 will still require monitoring so as to identify any worsening of disease requiring more intensive therapy with oxygen and other treatment measures provided during hospitalization.

"AYUSH 64 comprises of Alstonia scholaris (aqueous bark extract), Picrorhiza kurroa (aqueous rhizome extract), Swertia chirata (aqueous extract of whole plant) and Caesalpinia crista (fine-powdered seed pulp)," the release said.

"It is extensively studied, scientifically developed, safe and effective Ayurveda formulation. This medicine is also recommended in National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga which is vetted by National Task Force on COVID-19 Management of ICMR," it said.