A Guide to COVID-19 Vaccines: From Phase-I to Phase-III human trials, all you should know about top contenders, research

According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are a dozen coronavirus vaccine prototypes from over 100 candidates across the world, that have been approved for human clinical trials. Amid all these media reports about coronavirus vaccines, it is easy to get confused about which vaccines are in what stages of development and what chances do they stand for achieving success.

When does a vaccine enter human trials? When will it hit the markets? Which prototypes are currently the top contenders for a safe and successful COVID-19 vaccine? All your questions are answered here.

Is there any 'successful' COVID-19 vaccine?

Back in January this year, China had publicly shared the full RNA sequence of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV-2) coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, therefore kickstarting the global race to develop a vaccine.

First off, there are multiple efforts in progress to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), however, none of them have completed all the phases of clinical trials successfully yet, and therefore, none has advanced to the licensing stage yet.

The next question which arises is:

What are the different phases of the early-stage clinical trials?

Well, according to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) - the different stages of vaccine development are as follows:

Exploratory: These are still in the planning and designing stage. A proper candidate for advancing to the next stage has not been shortlisted yet, therefore it's called 'exploratory', as in exploring the potential candidate for a vaccine.

These are still in the planning and designing stage. A proper candidate for advancing to the next stage has not been shortlisted yet, therefore it's called 'exploratory', as in exploring the potential candidate for a vaccine. Preclinical: The next stage in vaccine development, this stage entails in vivo evaluation with preparation for manufacturing a compound to test in humans.

The next stage in vaccine development, this stage entails in vivo evaluation with preparation for manufacturing a compound to test in humans. Clinical Trials: With this, the vaccine prototype enters the phase for safety studies in healthy people, also the beginning of the human clinical trials. This is further classified into - Phase I trials which test primarily for safety and preliminary dosing in a few dozen healthy subjects. Phase II trials, following the success of Phase I trials, evaluate immunogenicity, dose levels (efficacy based on biomarkers), and adverse effects of the candidate vaccine, typically in hundreds of people. Phase III trials typically involve more participants, including a control group, and test effectiveness of the vaccine to prevent the disease (an "interventional" trial), while monitoring for adverse effects at the optimal dose.

With this, the vaccine prototype enters the phase for safety studies in healthy people, also the beginning of the human clinical trials. This is further classified into -

As of July 2020, more than 200 vaccine candidates are in development, with 19 in human testing: Only one of them has entered the Phase II-III interventional trial using thousands of participants, there are two in Phase II efficacy and dose-testing studies, four in Phase I–II safety and efficacy trials, and twelve in Phase I trials.

Why is it taking so long for even one prototype among over 100 different candidates to get through?

Now, this might seem like a vertical succession in progress, but the path to developing a COVID-19 vaccine isn't so easy. In fact, COVID-19 vaccines may fail as a result of various factors. The issues can range anywhere between incomplete technology efficacy to ineffective vaccine administration to failed cold chain storage. And that's not even getting into the host-("vaccinee")-related determinants that render a person susceptible to infection, such as genetics, health status (underlying disease, nutrition, pregnancy, sensitivities, or allergies), immune competence, age, and economic or cultural environment. These can prove to be primary or secondary factors affecting the severity of infection and response to a vaccine.

There's also the issue of vaccine development cost and resources that need to be invested internationally to find enough participants for the human trials. People may have vaccine hesitance or even the vaccine research team may have an insufficient number of skilled team members to administer vaccinations.

All of these require that scientists across borders work together to solve the global health crisis, which of course, takes it to the realm of diplomacy and politics, where it is often not possible as the vaccine development efforts have resulted in a medical race to control the international markets.

What if the virus mutates?

All of these being said, this is also the time to address the elephant in the room. Being an animal virus, there's also the strong possibility that SARS-CoV-2 will continue to mutate. This is becoming even more apparent as the virus evolved to sustained human-to-human transmission, which, at least at first, was not seen widely. Another challenge is manufacturing proteins from the virus needed to develop potential vaccines. These proteins are specially designed to elicit an immune response when administered, allowing a person's immune system to protect against future infection.

Is there any hope?

Although much of this article sounds cynical, there are positive enough reasons to hope for a breakthrough. For starters, previous attempts to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus diseases SARS and MERS established considerable knowledge about the structure and function of coronaviruses – which accelerated the rapid development of varied technology platforms for a COVIDâ€‘19 vaccine.

Yes, while it is true that none of the coronavirus vaccine candidates have yet made a breakthrough in all of the stages of the clinical trials, it is also true that this is the first time that vaccine prototypes are rapidly progressing from being conceptualised, designed, tested, and into the human trials. The sheer will of the medical-scientific community has made it possible for rapid vaccine research when history has shown us that vaccines have previously taken two to five years to develop and sometimes even longer to proceed to human trials.

Which prototypes are the top contenders right now?

Among all these two vaccine prototypes have proved to be the most effective and successful as of yet, compared to the others. These are - the (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19), the United Kingdom (UK)'s biggest coronavirus currently being tested by the University of Oxford, and second is the Moderna RNA vaccine developed by Moderna Inc.

In the two phases of the human trials, Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine has reportedly provoked safe immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers. Now, in the third phase, the pharmaceutical firm's scientists will administer the vaccine to 30,000 volunteers, the biggest and the most crucial phase of human clinical trials for the vaccine as of yet.

What's the endgame?

As mentioned before, humankind itself holds the key to pushing back a global pandemic of such generational scale, but for that, they ought to come together as a race and work to develop a solution to this crisis. No single scientist or even an institution is capable to solve the crisis all by itself, and even though we understand the nature of the virus, developing a vaccine will require cooperation from stakeholders across borders, and not fall back into petty diplomacy and international skirmishes.