PUBG New State launch date, pre-registration, iOS devices, maps, graphics - Latest updates

In a good news for millions of PUBG fans across the world, the PUBG developers are gearing up to launch the new game PUBG New State in September. According to reports, the pre-registration for PUBG New State for iOS devices will begin in August.

PUBG games are developed by South Korean company Krafton and the company has now become a household name due to the super success of battle royale games. Krafton recently released Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is seen by many as the desi version of PUBG Mobile India, which was banned by Indian government in September 2020 over privacy concerns. Battlegrounds Mobile India has received tremendous response from PUBG Mobile India lovers.

It may be recalled that Krafton had opened the pre-registration for PUBG New State on February 25, 2021 on Android devices. The game received a whopping 20 Million pre-registrations from all around the world. This excluded India, China, and Vietnam where Krafton is yet to open the pre-registration for PUBG New State.

It is learnt that Krafton is also planning to build 5 overseas studios and 17 branches all around the world. According to Krafton CEO Kim Chang-Han, the company is planning to expand its business in North America, India, Southeast Asia, Central, and South America.

Krafton is planning to have various video communication functions, high-end graphics, an optimization engine, and high-quality open world maps through PUBG New State.

It is expected that PUBG New State will come loaded with the advanced mechanics, graphics, and maps.