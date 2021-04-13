PUBG Mobile India launch, PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update, APK download link, features - Latest updates

As lakhs of mobile gamers in India wait for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, the PUBG game developers completed the roll out of PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version recently and has now started the roll out of PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update. The new update comes packed with a new vehicle, game mode, and several other upgrades.

According to a report from sportskeeda, interested gamers will be able to download the 1.4 beta on their Android devices via the APK file present on the official beta website. But the gamers will be able to access the server only after they have an Invitation Code. In order to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta, mobile gamers need to download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update. The APK file size is about 606 MB but the size of the resource pack changes on the option that the player selects.

Meanwhile, PUBG lovers in India are excited after some reports claim that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched soon. According to a report, PUBG Corporation has listed a total of six jobs for Indian market which sends a mesasge that the company is gearing up to relaunch PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Corporation is hiring for the position of senior marketing manager – India, product manager – India, Associated Director, publishing business operations – India, Video Editor – India, and Investment & Strategy Analyst – India.

It may be recalled that PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 over data privacy concerns. Since then several reports have surfaced claiming that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched in India in 2021 but PUBG Corporation is yet to make any official statement in this regard.