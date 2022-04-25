Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes April 25: Know what's special REWARD this WEEK

(Image Source: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes April 25: The popular battle royale game Garena will release new REDEEM Codes each day of this week starting today. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 25 to April 30 will bring BIGGER REWARDS for those who play it.

For those who are not well versed, Garena Free Fire Max is the higher version of Garena Free Fire and offers players more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Apart from these, players can find almost everything similar between Garena Free Fire and Free Fire Max.

What so special about REDEEM Codes this WEEK?

The Redeem Codes this week comes with added advantage. The REWARDS via these codes can help you beat your rivals.

This is diamond week. Only DIAMOND CODES will be released this WEEK and these DIAMOND will be added in account wallet automatically.

The Codes this week gives access to 2x Duit Raya. This particular reward can be opened to get unique Kurma tokens. Players can eventually spend these tokens to redeem items from the Kurma Store like skins, a pet, etc.

Redeem codes for April 25

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes come in 12-digit format and here are the redeem codes for today, April 25 for Garena Free Fire Max.

FX2C DF6T HE1N

5M6K YHIU YTDR

F86B 4N5M 6YLH

OI87 Y6T5 SR4A

F6BN 56Y8 76TG

AQB2 NJE7 6T5R

F8VE BRN5 6KYO

9HB8 V76Y TDGN

5M6K YOHO 98K7

F7DC 1V2B N3J4

R7GI U76Y TRSF

V3EB 4N5K T6YH

I87V Y6CD TGE4

FA54 QE1D F2G3

H4JR TGI8 V76C

T7EN 45M6 LY7U

OJ9N B8V7 C6X5

TRED SC7E BNR5

M6LY OHI8 B7MJ

How to use 12-digit redemption codes

1. Players have to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site - https://reward.ff.garena.com/ and log in with Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account.

2. Now, look for the codes for April 25, and copy whichever you want.

3. Paste the code in the text box and press 'OK'.

4. You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.