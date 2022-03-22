Garena Free Fire Max March 22 Redeem Codes: Check Tuesday's free FF redeem codes

India imposed a ban on Gareena Free Fire, an immensely popular battle royal mobile game among Indian smartphone users, in early 2022. Nevertheless, mobile games are still enjoying the battle royale setting with the high-graphic version of the game called Garena Free Fire Max.

With the standard Garena Free Fire mobile game banned, players of the battle royale have shifted to Garena Free Fire Max. With similar rules and concept, the game has seen growing popularity with mobile gamers.

Like the original version of the popular mobile game, Garena Free Fire Max also offers several attractive collectible rewards and in-game usable items to enhance the gaming experience. These includes specialised costumes for characters, weaponry and other stuff. There are also redeem codes with which Garena gamers can win free rewards daily.

The game’s makers release new coupons every day which are based on the mobile gamers’ location. These free redeem suits can give gamers new weapons, special suits etc. Here are the free redeem coupon codes for Garena Free Fire Max on Tuesday (March 22).

FV2H 3URT 7G65

F8B7 V6C5 X4RS

FTFC DB8R NJ6Y

FDEF V4B5 JK6Y

FB5J I876 YTGE

F5N6 K7UO J9HI

FJNB VCXR AEQD

FV4H RJ6Y 8H7B

FRG5 B6NK UJ8N

F8B7 VC6Y X54Z

FDAQ 23G9 HYT5

F34I R8G7 6TFG

FJHB OV9C 8D7Y

FD6S 5I9R F2GH

FRCX DSER J6K7

