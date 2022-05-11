EA FIFA: From new name to expected in-game changes - What gamers need to know

Nearly three-decade-old partnership between world association football governing body FIFA and gaming giant Electronic Arts is coming to an end.

This news is one that affects most of the and football gaming fans all over the world. The most successful video game franchise and popular football game in the world, the Electronic Arts’ FIFA, which releases a title every year (FIFA 22 being the latest one), is set to see massive changes in the coming years.

This is because the almost 30-year-old partnership between world association football governing body FIFA and gaming giant Electronic Arts is coming to an end. The reason is that FIFA is unwilling to have its gaming and e-football rights restricted in the hands of one publisher moving forward, Reuters reported citing sources with knowledge of the issue. FIFA’s decision came despite a “significant offer” by EA for exclusive rights for an 8-year period.

Nevertheless, games will be able to enjoy the FIFA video game for another year with EA to launch FIFA 23 as the last title in association with the football governing body. On the other hand, FIFA plans to get into the market with third-party studios and publishers and introduce multiple new football video games over the years.

FIFA said it would launch new football video games developed by third-party studios and publishers, but added it had granted a new short-term extension to EA Sports to launch a new "FIFA 23" title later this year.

EA had given signs that the three-decade association was coming to conclusion. The current deal will expire after the Qatar World Cup. The extended partnership will go on till next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In 2023, the hit game from EA will be rebranded as "EA Sports FC", it was reported. The game will keep 300 licensing partners from across top club-level championships in England’s Premier League, UEFA and Spain’s LaLiga. But while it will feature the biggest clubs and players in the world, games won’t be able to see events managed by FIFA, including the World Cup.

