BGMI unban: Battlegrounds Mobile India working with simple trick, servers to go online today

BGMI available to play

BGMI is now available to play for Indian gamers after a long wait. It's been weeks since BGMI unban was confirmed by Krafton and the Indian government but the gamer servers are not live till now. This means that Android users who were able to install the game on their smartphones were still not able to play the PUBG’s Indian version, however the problem has been resolved with a simple trick. As per Krafton, the BGMI servers are scheduled to go live today (May 29) and after that gamers will be able to enjoy the game after any interruptions. Although the servers are not live yet, gamers in India are now able to play the game with a small trick. As shared by a Twitter user, there’s a trick to start a BGMI game before the server goes online.

#BGMI Trick to start the Game / Server

1. Put off the internet

2. Start the game

3. You'll get login page (No Notice Page)

4. Then Put on the internet

5. Then login via any social

6. The servers are working — Damgod (@kranthiy07) May 29, 2023

BGMI will be officially live soon with the highly anticipated BGMI 2.5 update. It is confirmed that the game will be available for Android users through Google Play Store but it is still unknown when the game will return on Apple App Store for iPhone users. BGMI faced a ban in India after a few months of its launch due to security issues. For those who do not know, BGMI is the Indian version of the popular PUBG game that was banned in the country because of its Chinese parent company. The BGMI unban is now being celebrated by the gamer communities in India.

BGMI requires a stable internet connection. Battlegrounds Mobile India minimum system requirements: Android 4.3 or above and at least 1.5 GB RAM. The app Battlegrounds Mobile India is exclusively for players in India only, is serviced by Krafton. BGMI is a simulation game set in a virtual world and does NOT stand for real life. Please play in moderation, take frequent breaks, and play responsibly.