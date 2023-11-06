Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab up to 69% off on Diwali decoration and puja items

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get Ring Light under 60% off

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film maintains strong grip in second week, mints over Rs 21 crore

After ‘different ball’ claim, Hasan Raza alleges BCCI of manipulating DRS

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Big deals on smartwatches under Rs 2000

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab up to 69% off on Diwali decoration and puja items

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get Ring Light under 60% off

7 Oldest airlines in the world

9 Bollywood actresses who went to jail

7 Easy rangoli designs 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

Israel-Hamas war: Israel says the Gaza strip has been 'cut into two' after 'significant strikes'!

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film maintains strong grip in second week, mints over Rs 21 crore

Pankaj Tripathi says there is lot of 'average work' in films these days: 'Something slightly above average seems great'

Salaar makers react to rumours of Prabhas-starrer being postponed, clear the air on box office clash with SRK’s Dunki

HomeGadgets

Gadgets

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get Ring Light under 60% off

Get your lighting setup at the special price offered only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Amazon Sale is live now, and it is the perfect time to buy various products of your choice. And from that, we have selected some of the best ring lights that won't make your pictures dull. If you love to make videos or click pictures then you shouldn't forget about picking some best ring lights.  Read this article given below and grab the best deals and offers.

DIGITEK Professional Ring light

Have a look at DIGITEK professional ring light exclusively featured at Amazon Great India Festival. That would be a lightweight for person who wants to make it professionally or personally. You can easily access it with the remote. It is a must buy option for festive season.

Buy Now on Amazon

Osaka Ring Light

Capture the best pictures during this festive season with Osaka Ring light that would be clicking your picture with light. With its different modes of light youcan easily create a artificial lightup backdrop. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Tygot Ring Light

A quick color temperature control, Tygot ring light that would be giving 3 different modes of light. It can hold your smartphone that roatate up to 360 degree so that you can record yourself perfectly. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Kreo Ring light

If you are a person who has always been into content creation, then this will be the best option. No shaking while clicking your picture in a sturdy manner.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma points out India's 'Key match winner', it’s not Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami

    Meet UPSC aspirant who cracked exam twice without coaching, became youngest IPS at age 21, then IAS

    Meet India’s highest paid actor, charges Rs 250 crore per film, not Vijay, Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

    Delhi-NCR news: Delhi government employees to get Rs 7,000-Rs 80,000 Diwali bonus, check details

    Narayana Murthy's epic response to 'what he does' question from Truecaller CEO wins internet

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

    Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

    In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

    In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE