Explainer: Why is Delhi IGI airport struggling to cope with holiday rush? How Centre is tackling boarding delay

Scenes of chaos from the Delhi IGI Airport (Photo - Twitter)

Air travel is one of the most used ways of transport in India and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is considered to be a marvel for its construction and a varied number of facilities. Despite this, the Delhi Airport encountered an unexpected roadblock in December.

Many travelers, both international and domestic, talked about their frustrating travel experiences through the Delhi Airport, recounting tales of chaos and a misdemeanor by the staff members at the AGA airport, mostly in Terminal 3 (T3).

While the Centre and airport authorities have sprung into action to tackle the hours-long delay in boarding flights and luggage burdens, here is all you need to know about why Delhi Airport is not able to cope with the travel rush during the holiday season.

Why is Delhi Airport chaotically crowded and unorganized?

Photos and videos posted by air travelers shone a light on the chaotic conditions of the Delhi IGI airport which showed extremely long lines, long-drawn waiting hours, luggage lying around unattended, and seemingly no staff and airport security to aid entry inside the airport.

Though no official response has been issued by the Delhi airport authorities yet, airline companies such as Air India, Vistara, Spice Jet, and others have asked their customers to report for their flights 3 to 4 hours prior to the boarding time. This has sparked a lot of backlash on social media.

The main reason behind the rush in Delhi IGI airport, among other airports across the country, is the unanticipated holiday rush which comes after the Covid-19 restrictions have been fully lifted from domestic and international travel.

This is the first time in two years that travel restrictions for air travelers have been lifted. Not just this, but the holiday season in India and across other countries comes combined with the wedding rush in India has led to an increased crowd in Delhi Airport, leading to chaos.

Apart from the rush, wages, workplace issues, and layoffs in certain areas have also led to the shortage of airport staff in several metropolitan cities, including Delhi. Thus, many have been complaining about the lack of staff at entry gates and security checks.

The outrage on social media has prompted a response from Union Civil Aviation Minster Jyotiraditya Scindia, who made a surprise visit to the Delhi Airport, to take a gander at the situation. He also reassured all travelers to stay patient, saying that Centre is solving the problem by deploying more staff, digitizing the check-in process, and urging the use of the Digiyatra platform.

