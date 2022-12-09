Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer

DNA Explainer: Despite losing Himachal and Gujarat elections, how AAP has claimed 'national party' status

The Aam Aadmi Party suffered a major loss in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, but the party was still celebrating after the results.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

DNA Explainer: Despite losing Himachal and Gujarat elections, how AAP has claimed 'national party' status
AAP has gathered recognition in 4 states, as per the vote share.

The results of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and six bypolls were released on December 8, and both Congress and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) ended up winning one state each, leaving the Aam Aadmi Party with just a little over six percent seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party got no seats in Himachal Pradesh and got 5 total seats in Gujarat after the final result, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party getting over six percent vote share in both states. Not only this, but AAP ended up emerging victorious in the Delhi MCD elections 2022.

Despite suffering a major loss in both Himachal and Gujarat elections, there were major celebrations in the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters on Thursday night, only for one reason – the vote share in the elections made AAP a national party.

Why ‘national party’ status has been given AAP

AAP was leading on five seats in Gujarat, with its final vote share in the state assembly elections closing in at around 13 percent. This means that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be granted national party status to AAP soon.

A national party, as the name suggests, is defined as a political party that has a national presence, and is not just restricted to the presence in one state. The Election Commission has set specific rules for how the national party status can be given to a political party.

According to the ECI, a party can be given the national tag if they are ‘recognised’ in four or more states. For official recognition in a specific state, the party needs to have over six percent vote share during the assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on track to be declared as a national party soon since it gathered over six percent vote share in Gujarat elections 2022 this year. Before this, AAP was able to cross the 6 percent mark in Goa and formed the state government in Delhi and Punjab.

Till now, there are only eight national parties recognized in India by the Election Commission, including the two biggest parties – Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

AAP’s claims of winning the Gujarat elections failed miserably, but the party ended up leaving a mark with a 13 percent vote share, meaning that by the next elections, it can be declared as the major opposition of the ruling BJP in the state.

READ DNA Explainer: Know meaning behind India’s G20 Presidency 2023, here’s what to expect

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022: As SP retains MSY bastion, Shivpal Yadav merges his party with nephew Akhilesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.