DNA Explainer: What does annexation of country's territory mean? Why Ukrainian territories were annexed by Russia

As the war between Russia and Ukraine advanced into its eighth month in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties that announced the annexation of four Ukrainian territories, which were occupied by Russia in the midst of the conflict.

This move by Putin and the Russian government was condemned by the global community, with the 15-nation UN Security Council on Friday voting on the draft resolution tabled by the US and Albania that condemns Russia's organisation of illegal so-called referenda in regions within Ukraine's internationally recognised borders.

It is expected that the annexation of the Ukrainian territories will only heighten the tensions between the two countries, which can further take a massive toll on global international relations and economics. First, let us understand what annexation is.

What is the annexation of a country’s territory?

According to international law, the annexation of the territory is defined as when a country forcibly asserts control and sovereignty over another country's territory. This occupation of the territory is usually followed by the military storming the area and setting up camp.

The annexation of a territory is not done through mutual understanding or a treaty, but through a unilateral act of a country. The annexation is often made legitimate by global recognition, which in the case of Russia, has not been provided by the United Nations yet.

Russia annexes four Ukrainian provinces

Just a week after the mobilization of troops was announced by the Russian government, Vladimir Putin signed treaties annexing four major territories of Ukraine which are Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Previously, Russia had imposed several controversial referendums in these areas.

According to experts, Russia has taken this drastic measure to assert its dominance in the ongoing war after repeated sanctions by the West, and military aid being provided to Ukraine by the United States. Russia’s moves are set to increase global tensions and will lead to the escalation of the war between the two countries.

Looking at the escalation on the Russian side in Ukraine, European Commission on Wednesday proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia which includes a "new listing of individuals and entities as well as new trade bans on Russian products depriving the country's economy of 7 billion euros in revenues."

