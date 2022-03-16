4th wave of Covid: Here's everything to know about Stealth Omicron

Even as we thought our lives had finally retured back to normal since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, it may have been a little too early to make such predictions. After three years, the world is still reporting Covid-19 cases, though in less numbers.

While most countries are opening up their borders and doing away with Covid restrictions, China on the other hand is currently witnessing its worst pandemic outbreak since Wuhan. In the last 24 hours, 5,280 new cases have been registered in the country, of which 3,507 are domestic cases.

This is the second highest number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan. In view of the increasing cases, a lockdown has been imposed in 13 cities and districts of China. According to the information, the new form of the Omicron variant has spread in the country.

But despite all this, the good news is that experts say India need not worry too much about the new form of the Omicron variant and the apprehension of the fourth wave in India by June 22, 2022, in the IIT Kanpur study is not correct.

How much China has been affected?

Because of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread, about 5 crore Chinese citizens have been locked up in their homes. China has recorded more than 10,000 cases in the first two weeks of March, which is far more than previous waves.

Jilin province is the most affected part of the country. Apart from this, strict restrictions have also been imposed in Shenzhen province, which is called the technical hub of China. Two hospitals in Shanghai and one in Shenzhen have also been built before March 12.

Testing has also been increased across the country on a large scale to stop the spread of the virus. People in Jilin province have completed six rounds of investigation so far. These preparations show that the fourth wave has spread in China for almost a month now.

What is Stealth Omicron?

Zhang Wenhong, a prominent infectious disease expert says the current surge is due to commonly known variant 'Stealth Omicron' or B.A.2 lineage of Omicron.

Early research suggests it spreads faster than the original highly transmissible Omicron variant which itself spreads faster than the original Wuhan virus.

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, according to a study led by Danish researchers.

Omicron, which is also referred to as B.1.1.529, has three main substrains, BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The BA.2 subvariant likely arose from a common ancestor around the same time as the original Omicron, as per a bioinformatician, Cornelius Römer.

Symptoms of Stealth Omicron

WHO previously said that the Omicron variant impacts the upper respiratory tract instead of the lungs.

The Omicron variant usually leads to common-cold like symptoms with dizziness and fatigue being the early-stage symptoms.

The other symptoms include fever, extreme fatigue, coughing, sore throat, sore head, muscular fatigue, elevated heart rate.

In the BA.2 variant, one may not experience loss of taste and smell or shortness of breath.

Cold has been one of the most reported symptoms of the BA. 2 variant of Omicron also called 'Stealth Omicron'.

Should we be worried?

The 'Stealth Omicron' or BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is currently spreading rapidly all over the world.

At present, the 'Stealth Omicron' is spreading rapidly in China, where the first Covid-19 pandemic broke.

BA.2 is the fifth ever variant of Omicron, which was first identified in South Africa in November last year.

World Health Organisation says BA.2 variant will not stop in China, but will spread to other countries as well.

Although Indian scientists claim that the 'Stealth Omicron' will not cause that much trouble in India.

Dr Narendra Kumar Arora, head of Covid-19 task group said possibility of the spread of BA.2 in India is very low.

He said that during the third wave in India, the number of people infected with BA.2 was more than 75%.

This is the reason why the apprehension of the fourth wave by June 22 in the IIT Kanpur study is not correct.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, head of the Research Cell of IMA-Kochi said there is a reason why it is spreading in China.

It is because the vaccination percentage among elderly in China is less due to widespread misinformation.