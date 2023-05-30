First death due to 'Zombie Drug' in UK: What is Xylazine and how deadly is it? | Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

In its first, a 43-year-old man's death in the UK has been connected to xylazine, the "zombie drug" that's raising concerns in the US. It is also referred to as "tranq" and is used to calm down horses and cows. However, it is overrunning the black market for drugs in the US, and dealers frequently mix it with heroin as well as other illicit drugs like fentanyl.

The drug was discovered inside the son of Karl Warburton, who is from Solihull in the West Midlands. According to a coroner's report, the man passed away in May 2022 at home and had a record of substance abuse, reported BBC. The Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine also ran a report on his death, stating that it was "likely" that the man purchased heroin without realising it had been mixed with xylazine and fentanyl.

In addition, the report stated that "to the best of our knowledge, this is the first death related to xylazine use detected in the UK, and even Europe, and shows the presence of xylazine into the UK drug availability." In the man's toxicology report, several drugs were found: eight in both the blood and urine, and three more in the urine, according to Science Alert.

It was determined that heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and xylazine were all involved in the man's death; his identity has not been made public. Evidence pointed to the possibility of injection of this drug mixer.

What is zombie drug?

People who take xylazine are known to experience severe side effects, including sores and, in some cases, limb loss. Last year, a viral video of strange behaviour among Americans first attracted attention. Many rumours began to circulate that claim there is a "zombie virus" that affects people.

Recently, it has been discovered that the drug Xylazine, also known as "tranq," "tranq dope," and "zombie drug," causes this condition. Horses and cattle are treated with the sedative xylazine. This medication causes sedative-like side effects, such as severe drowsiness and breathing problems, which make it impossible for individuals to stand.

Anyone using the drug runs the risk of developing open wounds on their skin, which spread quickly with prolonged contact. Eschar, or dead skin, forms when ulcers first appear, and if left untreated, it can lead to amputation. Because xylazine is a tranquillizer, higher doses completely pass out users.

Contrary to the blissful semi-awakeness of opioids, users of fentanyl cut with xylazine may fall unconscious and get up many hours later. The likelihood of recovery is remote in cases of overdosage.