Explained: What's Telangana's 'cool roof policy'? How will it help masses in extreme heatwave? Photo: File (Image for representation)

As experts raised alarms for upcoming months of extreme heat waves in India, Municipal administration and the urban development department on Monday unveiled India's first Cool Roof Policy 2023–2028 at the CDMA headquarters in Masab Tank.

This is an effort to make Telangana a heat-resistant state. By requiring the installation of cool roofing materials like solar reflective paints, tiles, or sheets, the policy seeks to promote the adoption of cooler ceilings throughout the state.

The five-year strategy, which went into effect on April 1 and will be in operation through March 31, 2028, intends to apply clean covering technology across 300 square kilometres of roof space, with the majority of that area (200 sq km) encompassing Hyderabad and the other urban enclaves in Telangana.

Implementation of cool roof strategy across all buildings

MAUD minister KT Rama Rao spoke at the event and said that they selected to introduce the policy in April instead of December so that it would be done properly over the summer. Regardless of the development site or constructed area, cool roofs are now required for all governmental and private buildings. The policy must be followed in order to provide an occupancy certificate.

Cool roof policy is must in this case

For residential structures with a plot area of 600 square yards or greater, a cool roof is a must. It is optional for people whose plots are 600 square yards or smaller. Up to March 2024, the administration has a simple goal of reaching 5 sq km in Hyderabad and 2.5 sq km of the remaining territory in the state.

In contrast to the goal set by New York, which was 10 lakh sq ft or 0.1 sq km, the minister stated that the long-term ambition for cool roofing was 200 sq km in Hyderabad and 100 sq km in the remainder of the state by 2030.

Other areas, besides buildings to have cool roof policy

The policy aims to include cooling materials when building roadways, footpaths, and bike lanes in addition to roofing. Additionally, he asked professionals and construction workers to use technology that would also keep the walls cooler.

The policy's creator, Professor Vishal Garg, the director of Indorama Ventures Centre for Clean Energy, cautioned that temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius combined with 100% humidity might be lethal to even healthy people. During his presentation on the policy, Vishal said, "When there is 100% humidity, the body lacks its capacity to dissipate heat and can result in a heat stroke and death," Indian Express reported.

How much would it cost?

The minister estimated that it would cost Rs 300 per square metre and that the project would pay for itself in less than two years through energy reductions. The minister instructed staff to launch public awareness campaigns to educate people about the advantages of installing cool roofs, even on pre-existing structures.

He said that the state had been making every effort to conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions, whether it was through extensive reforestation programmes, incentives for energy-efficient equipment and systems, or the use of electric vehicles.

What is cool roof system?

The U.S. Department of Energy explains that a cool roof is made to bounce more solar radiation than a typical roof, therefore absorbing less solar energy. This roof consequently aids in bringing down the building's temperature. The idea is like dressing in light colours when it's hot outside. A cool roof reflects sunlight, which keeps the structure and roof colder generally.

Depending on the product's colour and formulation, several different types of roofing materials provide "cool" roof possibilities. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a roof's surface solar reflectance—the top layer facing the sun if it is cool or not.