40-year-old Bihar man 'marries' 11-year-old child, booked under POCSO; Act explained

In a shocking case, a 40-year-old man from Bihar was arrested for allegedly marrying an 11-year-old girl, getting booked under the POCSO Act.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Explained: What is the POCSO Act? (Representational image)

A shocking case emerged from Bihar’s Siwan district on Monday, where a 40-year-old man was arrested for marrying an 11-year-old girl in the area, said the police. The accused was identified as Mahendra Pandey, and was booked under the POCSO Act.

According to the mother of the minor girl, the accused had forcefully married her 11-year-old daughter for the non-payment of a loan. However, the man maintains that this is false and that he was trapped by the girl’s mother who had agreed to the wedding.

The man alleged that the mother of the young girl had agreed to the marriage, but wanted to gouge him for money and hence, filed the complaint. Mahendra Pandey said that there was initially no transaction involved in the marriage.

Meanwhile, the minor girl who was married off against her will also said that her mother has put a false case against the accused, which has been booked under the POCSO Act.

What is the POCSO Act, made to protect children from sexual assault?

The POCSO Act was properly established in 2012 and stands for Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses, and was passed by the Parliament of India in 2011. This act was formulated to reduce cases of sexual abuse against children.

The POCSO Act 2012 had one main aim – to safeguard children from heinous crimes such as sexual assault and harassment as well as child pornography. It also safeguards the interest of the child at every step of the judicial process.

The POCSO Act has provisions against the following sexual offenses –

  • Penetrative sexual assault
  • Sexual assault through touch
  • Sexual harassment such as remarks, gestures, and flashing
  • Child pornography
  • Aggravated sexual assault

Apart from this, a child who has fallen victim under the POCSO Act is also protected by the law through these provisions, and the hard sexual assault trial is made significantly easier for them. The act defines a child as any individual who is under 18 years of age.

