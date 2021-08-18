DNA Explainer: Why students want NEET 2021 exam postponed and what options does NTA have

The NEET 2021 exam, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year, will be held on September 12.

On August 3, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the body that conducts the exam, categorically stated to a leading news website that the exam date will not be postponed. But that hasn’t stopped the hashtag #PostponeNEETUG from trending continuously on Twitter.

At the core of the problem is the forced delay in conducting various Board exams, year-end and entrance exams across the country due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The week in September when NEET 2021 exam is scheduled is also dotted with a number of other major examinations. The CBSE Class 12 Board improvement exams will take place from August 25 to September 15, with the Math improvement exam falling the very next day of NEET 2021 on September 13. Similarly, the MP Board Class 12 improvement exam will be held from September 1 to 25.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All-India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2021 for UG admissions for BSc courses will be conducted on September 7, 8 and 13. The Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is scheduled between September 4 and 20.

The Karnataka Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (CoMEDK) Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 is scheduled after two days of NEET on September 14. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 will take place from September 6 to 18.

The proximity of these exam dates presents several challenges, as per students.

Why students want the NEET 2021 exam postponed?

Tagging Twitter handles of influence like those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, students have been listing out the challenges they face due to the NEET 2021 schedule.

School examinations like Board improvement exams generally end much before competitive entrance exams like NEET. But this year has been different. Most students calling for postponement fear that the month of September will be chaotic and confusing for them and will affect their performance in the most crucial exams of their lives.

Some sections of students from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are raising the issue of floods in the states which have affected their studies and might affect transportation to exam venues.

Another issue being raised is that there have been changes to the NEET 2021 exam pattern. Students have had only two months to prepare for the change. Generally, students have such information about the exam paper 6 months before the exam. Hence, some sections are saying they need more time to practice the new pattern.

On the exam pattern issue, NTA Director-General was quoted by a media house as saying, "There are no changes in the exam pattern per se. Infact, certain options have been rolled out to help the students.”

Another issue being raised on social media is that NEET 2021 admit cards will be out only 3 days before the exam, which may create panic among lakhs of students who have to travel to cybercafes to download their documents.

Finally, there have been calls from some sections to conduct NEET examination only after all students are fully vaccinated.

Is postponement possible?

Much delay has already been caused in conducting the NEET 2021 exam. Authorities are looking to conduct the exam within a window where the pandemic situation is feasible.

With admissions to various medical colleges and their next academic sessions dependent on NEET, it is an examination of great importance in India. Completing the admission cycle by December is important.

Last year, the NTA conducted NEET 2020 on September 13 after postponing it twice. A re-exam was conducted for October 14 for candidates who were unable to appear for the exam in September. The NTA conducted the exam with special COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). The number of exam centres were increased and the number of candidates in each room was decreased to avoid congestion and ensure pandemic protocols are followed.

Several travel arrangements and free accommodations were made available for students by NTA and several state governments like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal.

Just like 2021, the demand for postponement of NEET grew as the exam date neared in 2020 too. A petition filed was dismissed by the Supreme Court.