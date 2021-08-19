CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: Latest UPDATES students need to know

In a significant development related to CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that it will soon launch a portal in which the schools will be asked to submit a list of students who will appear for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022. The schools will also use the portal for the registration of Class 9 and 11 students. According to the CBSE, both these facilities will be launched soon.

Earlier, the CBSE had issued a notification saying that for the academic session 2021-22 it will hold two examinations – term 1 and term 2/ year-end – as a one-time measure to address the issue of COVID-19 pandemic. “The term 1 exam is proposed to be conducted in November/ December 2021 and term 2 or year-end exams in the month of March/ April 2022,” the board said in an official notice.

The CBSE has released a fresh circular asking its affiliated schools across the country to take steps in order to complete both the list of candidates (LOC) and registration within the given deadline.

Also read DNA Explainer: Why students want NEET 2021 exam postponed and what options does NTA have

The CBSE has already sent a letter to principals and heads of schools in this regard. “Your cooperation in the matter is highly solicited for adhering to the time limit and to avoid last-minute rush at the end of the school,” the CBSE said in its letter.

“It is desired from the schools to kindly make necessary preparations so that both LOC and registration could be done within schedule provided…advance preparations made by the schools will help them in submission of LOC and registration correctly,” CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to school principals.