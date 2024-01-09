Headlines

Explainer

DNA Explainer: Why is Kashmir's Gulmarg snowless this winter?

Reduced snowfall in the valley has prompted worries such as low footfall of tourists and potential water scarcity, which could have far-reaching impacts on the environment and daily life of the residents.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 05:01 PM IST

article-main
Image Source: Screengrab/ANI
The Kashmir Valley is witnessing a very unusual situation in the year 2024. Amid the harsh winter season in the month of January, the valley is seeing a severely dry spell. The situation has raised alarm and raised concerns among the enthusiastic tourists and locals residents.

Reduced snowfall in the valley has prompted worries such as low footfall of tourists and potential water scarcity, which could have far-reaching impacts on the environment and daily life of the residents.

This year, Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination in the valley, has also experienced a reduced snowfall. The situation has led to dry conditions at popular tourist spots. Tourists who have come to Gulmarg are disappointed to not witness the region's signature winter charm.

Why is Gulmarg without snow?

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Met Department, there has been a drop in precipitation levels, and has predicted no significant weather activity till 14 January with generally cloudy during 9 January.

Amid the ongoing situation, Director of Kashmir Meteorological Centre Mukhtar Ahmad told ANI, "The whole of December and the first week of January has been dry. There are no major precipitation chances in the coming days. The weather may remain dry till noon of January 16. There was a pattern of early snowfall for the last three to four years which is missing this year. There is no major spell. El Nino has persisted since November and may continue till next month." 

The weather in the valley is expected to remain dry until January 20. According to weather experts, the ]hilly regions have seen below-average snowfall while the plains have received no snowfall.

The experts also believe that the situation might lead to water scarcity in the Kashmir valley. It might also lead to a potential food crisis.

Just like Gulmarg, tourist destinations such as Pahalgam and Sonmarg have also been without any winter snow.

The valley reportedly received snowfall on 30 and 31 December, 2022, and on 4 January, 2023.

