DNA Explainer: Why are earthquakes occurring so frequently in India? Know reason behind tremors in Delhi-NCR

Earthquakes have been a frequent occurrence in India, especially in northern states such as Delhi, Punjab, and other cities in the national capital region. Most recently, Delhi-NCR was hit by two back-to-back earthquakes, both of high magnitudes.

The first earthquake felt in Delhi NCR and Punjab was on November 9 and was rated 6.3 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt at 2 am in the morning, sending the entire capital into a frenzy. The second earthquake occurred on the evening of November 12, with 5.7 magnitudes.

Many earthquakes have hit Delhi NCR over the past few decades, with the frequency increasing slowly and steadily. Today marked the third earthquake which hit a northern state in India, with tremors of quake felt in Arunachal Pradesh.

Why are there frequent earthquakes in India?

Earthquakes are caused by the movement of the tectonic plates of the earth, which means that the outermost layer of the planet’s surface is shaking. When two blocks of the Earth’s surface move against each other, it causes an earthquake.

India experiences frequent earthquakes in the northern and northeastern regions because some parts of India and Nepal are placed on the boundary (fault zones) of two massive tectonic plates. The Indian plate moved towards the Nepalese plate, which led to the formation of the Himalayas. The collision of the two plates also made both countries vulnerable to earthquakes.

Why Delhi-NCR is facing back-to-back earthquakes?

Delhi is situated on the Sohna fault line, the Mathura fault line, and the Delhi-Moradabad fault line, all of which are active seismic fault lines. Gurgaon, however, is the most dangerous part of the Delhi–National Capital Region since it is situated on no less than seven fault lines.

Delhi has always been prone to earthquakes since it is placed in the fourth-highest seismic zone out of five, which is classified by the Bureau of Indian Standards. However, Delhi has never been the epicenter of any earthquake as of now, and it remains an unlikely occurrence in the future.

