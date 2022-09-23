Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer

DNA Explainer: What is Virtual Autopsy technique, used in comedian Raju Srivastava’s postmortem?

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away earlier this week and his post-mortem was done through a novel technique called a virtual autopsy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 07:44 PM IST

DNA Explainer: What is Virtual Autopsy technique, used in comedian Raju Srivastava’s postmortem?
Comedian Raju Srivastava (File photo)

After weeks of efforts made by medical experts, comedian Raju Srivastava succumbed to his health issues and passed away on September 21 in AIIMS Delhi. The comedian passed away at the age of 58, weeks after he had suffered a cardiac arrest while running on the treadmill.

Soon after his death, Raju Srivastava’s post-mortem was done using a novel technique in medical sciences called virtual autopsy, said Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of the forensic department in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, where the autopsy was done.

What was interesting about this medical procedure was that as opposed to other methods of post-mortem, the virtual autopsy was done on Raju Srivastava without performing any surgical cuts or dissections.

What is the Virtual Autopsy technique?

Dr Sudhir Gupta explained the virtual autopsy procedure while speaking to news agency PTI. The AIIMS expert said that virtual autopsy is done using high-tech digital X-rays and CT scans, and is much more time efficient than the traditional method of the procedure.

The doctor further said that the virtual autopsy method is non-invasive, which means that there are no cuts and dissections required to be made on the body, making it easier to release it for cremation or burial sooner.

According to Dr Gupta, the traditional method of an autopsy can be painful for the family, and time-consuming. He further explained how different medical techniques are used to detect clots and damage inside the body without any surgery.

The AIIMS expert said, “The radiological examination can detect fractures and blood clots invisible to the naked eye. Often there are concealed fractures and injuries which are difficult to spot. With the help of virtual autopsy, even smaller fractures like hairline or chip fractures in bones along with bleeding which are signs of antemortem injuries can be detected and they can be also documented in the form of X-ray films. These X-ray plates have complete legal evidential value.”

A virtual autopsy was done on Raju Srivastava since this was a medical-legal case and his collapse on the treadmill could not be explained properly. In such cases, the police opt for a post-mortem of the person, which can be less painful for the family.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | DNA Explainer: What is the National Logistics Policy, launched by PM Modi on his 72nd birthday?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I delayed due to wet outfield, next toss inspection at 8 PM
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.