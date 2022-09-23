DNA Explainer: What is Virtual Autopsy technique, used in comedian Raju Srivastava’s postmortem?

Comedian Raju Srivastava (File photo)

After weeks of efforts made by medical experts, comedian Raju Srivastava succumbed to his health issues and passed away on September 21 in AIIMS Delhi. The comedian passed away at the age of 58, weeks after he had suffered a cardiac arrest while running on the treadmill.

Soon after his death, Raju Srivastava’s post-mortem was done using a novel technique in medical sciences called virtual autopsy, said Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of the forensic department in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, where the autopsy was done.

What was interesting about this medical procedure was that as opposed to other methods of post-mortem, the virtual autopsy was done on Raju Srivastava without performing any surgical cuts or dissections.

What is the Virtual Autopsy technique?

Dr Sudhir Gupta explained the virtual autopsy procedure while speaking to news agency PTI. The AIIMS expert said that virtual autopsy is done using high-tech digital X-rays and CT scans, and is much more time efficient than the traditional method of the procedure.

The doctor further said that the virtual autopsy method is non-invasive, which means that there are no cuts and dissections required to be made on the body, making it easier to release it for cremation or burial sooner.

According to Dr Gupta, the traditional method of an autopsy can be painful for the family, and time-consuming. He further explained how different medical techniques are used to detect clots and damage inside the body without any surgery.

The AIIMS expert said, “The radiological examination can detect fractures and blood clots invisible to the naked eye. Often there are concealed fractures and injuries which are difficult to spot. With the help of virtual autopsy, even smaller fractures like hairline or chip fractures in bones along with bleeding which are signs of antemortem injuries can be detected and they can be also documented in the form of X-ray films. These X-ray plates have complete legal evidential value.”

A virtual autopsy was done on Raju Srivastava since this was a medical-legal case and his collapse on the treadmill could not be explained properly. In such cases, the police opt for a post-mortem of the person, which can be less painful for the family.

(With PTI inputs)

