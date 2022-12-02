DNA Explainer: What is brain mapping test? How will it detect Aaftab's lies in Shraddha Walkar murder case?

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar (File photo)

Aaftab Poonawala, who is the prime suspect in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, recently had to undergo a narco-analysis test and a polygraph lie detector test since the Delhi Police were convinced that his statements regarding the murder are misleading.

Now, the Delhi Police have approached the Saket court seeking permission for a brain mapping test of Aaftab Poonawala in case the narco test and polygraph test are deemed inconclusive. Poonawala is expected to remain in police custody for a few more days now.

It is likely that Aaftab will undergo a brain mapping test conducted by the FSL, in order to uncover more clues regarding the Shraddha Walkar murder case. As of now, all the rounds of the lie detector tests have been conducted successfully.

What is brain mapping test?

The brain mapping test of a criminal or an accused in a crime is also known as the P-300 test. The brain mapping test is carried out in a similar fashion to the polygraph test, but instead of the physiological behavior, the activity of the brain is mapped.

In the brain mapping test of a crime suspect, the accused is first interrogated and questioned regarding the crime in question, to know if he is concealing any information from the authorities. Further, the activation of the brain’s memory is done by listing words associated with the crime.

To conduct the brain mapping test, a chemical is injected which has little to no effect on the body of the accused. Later he is exposed to lists of words, some linked with the crime while some are completely unrelated. The reactions to these words are then recorded by professionals.

Aaftab Poonawala, in his most recent polygraph test, confessed to the grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar, and said that he has “no remorse” when it comes to the crime. He also made some revelations regarding the murder weapon and the motive behind the killing, according to police reports.

Aaftab was the live-in partner of Shraddha Walkar and had allegedly killed her by strangling her on May 18. He had later chopped her body into 35 pieces and stored them in his fridge, disposing of the parts one by one over the course of 18 days.

