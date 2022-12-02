Aaftab Poonawala reveals connection between Shraddha Walkar murder case and Johnny Depp divorce trial

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar (File photo)

Aaftab Poonawala, who is the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, underwent a narco-analysis test on Thursday, where he made several revelations about the grisly killing. During the narco test, Poonawala said he had “no remorse” for killing Shraddha.

During the multiple sessions of the lie detector test, Aaftab revealed that he had no remorse or guilt for killing his live-in partner Shraddha. He further said that he had prepared himself for the interrogation and taught himself how to remain calm and relaxed during questioning.

According to The Times of India, Aaftab used to use the internet to read up on older crime cases and famous criminal trials in order to prepare his behavior whenever his crime comes to light and the police take him into custody.

An interesting thing that Aaftab revealed was that he used to research the famous divorce trial of Hollywood couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to prepare himself for when the police finally uncover his gruesome crime. He had also taught himself not to panic during the interrogation.

Sources said that Aaftab’s demeanor was calm and composed during the narco-analysis test and the polygraph test, indicating no sign of guilt or panic. During his test, he said that infamous crime trials helped him prepare for these tests.

He further said that he had no remorse for killing Shraddha and also confessed to chopping her body into 35 pieces. Poonawala further said that while he was lodged in the Tihar Jail, he slept peacefully, had his food, and even conversed with two other inmates.

Talking about his search history, the police told the Times of India, “His recent searches were related to the behaviour patterns of people during a stressful period. He also closely followed the trial in the divorce case of Depp and Heard to observe how behaviour impacted the investigation.”

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by Aaftab Poonawala on May 18 and was then chopped into 35 pieces. Aaftab stored her body inside his fridge and got rid of her body parts one by one.

