Headlines

Parliament security breach: Counter Intelligence Unit brings all 6 accused together to match sequence of events

DNA Explainer: Know how Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is modified version of IPC

Criminal Law Amendment Bills: What are new provisions related to FIR, chargesheet, trial?

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this superstar was first choice for Baazigar, rejected role due to…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel cites Shah Rukh Khan's example to defend Prabhas' recent flops: 'Stars have always...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Criminal Law Amendment Bills: What are new provisions related to FIR, chargesheet, trial?

Salaar director Prashanth Neel cites Shah Rukh Khan's example to defend Prabhas' recent flops: 'Stars have always...'

This actor starred in Guinness World Record film, walked off from sets when Yash Johar arranged 99 camels instead of 100

10 Most gorgeous snakes

Health benefits of eating guava in winter

IPL 2024 Auction: Most expensive players bought by each team

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this superstar was first choice for Baazigar, rejected role due to…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel cites Shah Rukh Khan's example to defend Prabhas' recent flops: 'Stars have always...'

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand shares his excitement to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: Know how Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is modified version of IPC

Noteworthy changes include the addition of twenty new offences, deletion of nineteen provisions from the IPC, and increased penalties for imprisonment and fines in various offences.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a significant development, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, that seeks to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860. Noteworthy changes include the addition of twenty new offences, deletion of nineteen provisions from the IPC, and increased penalties for imprisonment and fines in various offences.

Major alterations in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) encompass the introduction of a definition for a child, the inclusion of transgender in the 'gender' definition.

Here are some major changes:

-Electronic and digital records are included in the definition of document.

-The definition of 'movable property' is widened to include property of every description.

-New chapter on offence against woman and child is introduced.

-New chapter on 'inchoate offences' (attempt, abetment and conspiracy) is introduced.

-New offences like organised crime, terrorist act, petty organised crime, hit and run, mob lynching, hiring child to commit offence, sexual exploitation of woman by deceitful means, snatching, abetment outside India, acts endangering the sovereignty, integrity and unity of India, publication of false or fake news etc. have been introduced.

-Attempt to commit suicide is deleted.

-Beggary has been introduced as a form of exploitation for trafficking.

-In the definition of grievous hurt the number of days has been reduced from 20 days to 15 days.

-Community service is provided as a punishment for theft of less than Rs 5,000.

-Reorganisation of offences are made wherein similar provisions have been clubbed together.
     
Minor Changes:

-At nine places the archaic expressions like 'lunatic', 'insane' and 'idiot' have been done away with.

-Colonial remnants like 'British calendar', 'Queen', 'British India, 'justice of the peace' have been deleted.

-In 44 places 'Court of Justice' has been replaced with 'Court'.

-Uniformity has been brought in use of expression 'child' throughout the BNS.

-Contemporary style of drafting has been used.

-At 12 places 'denotes' has been replaced with 'means' and 'that is to say' is replaced with 'namely' at three places.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Three new criminal bills passed in Lok Sabha: 8 key points

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

SA vs IND: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks shine as South Africa beat India by 8 wickets to level series 1-1

Two Tata Motors flagship SUVs receive first ever Bharat NCAP 5-star rating

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE