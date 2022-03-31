DNA Explainer: Here's how Pakistan Army runs Rs 1.5 lakh crore business

It has been more that 75-years since Pakistan got its independence in August 1947. During these years, the Pakistan Army has not just been actively involved in the country's politics and governance but also has been running more than 50 big businesses in the country. Pakistan Army is perhaps the only military establishment in the world to own a business empire within the nation.

Pakistan Army engages in business activities under these four names - Army Welfare Trust, Military Foundation, Shaheen Foundation and Bahria Foundation. All these businesses are done under the ambit of Ministry of Defence. According to official documents presented in the Parliament, the Pakistan Army runs a business of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crores.

Unlike other countries, the Pakistani Army is the biggest business house of the nation. This is the main reason why the Pakistan Army has a say in the politics of the nation and interferes in the governance. Since the nation came into existence in 1947, around 72 military officers above the rank of Major have been suspended on accounts of corruption cases.

Read | Meet Shehbaaz Sharif, the politician ahead in race to replace Pakistan PM Imran Khan

During Imran Khan's tenure as the Prime Minister, investigations are being conducted on 6 military officers on charges of corruption. The gravity of the situation can be understood by the fact that only last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a rally, taking on the Pakistan Army, mockingly said that the Indian Army was free of corruption.

Retired officers trust

The Defence Ministry of Pakistan has establisted trusts for all the military wings of the country. Military Foundation, Army Welfare Trust and Shaheen Foundation is for the welfare of retired armed forces personnel. The Bahria Foundation is for the welfare of the retired naval officers of the country.

The profits from the businesses is distributed among the share holders from the retired military personnel.

Rs 2 lakh crore worth property in 8 cities

The Pakistan Army has a command over Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in 8 cities across the country. These cities include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Peshawar and Quetta.

Along with cantt area, in posh areas of the prominent cities, Pakistan Army allots lands. The army has more than Rs 2 lakh crore worth property.

Swiss Bank accounts of 25 retired army officers

According to Credit Suisse report of October 2021, at least 25 retired officers of the Pakistan Army have Swiss Bank accounts. There is around Rs 80,000 crore undeclared assets deposited in these accounts. This includes the account of former ISI Chief Akhtar Abdur Rahman Khan, in whose account Rs 15,000 crore is deposited. It also includes the accounts of other military officers.

Pizza chain

Pakistan Army Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, who is known as General Papa John's, has invested around Rs 22,000 crore in America's popular pizza chain Papa John's in the name of his family members.

Former Pakistan Army Chief Ashfaq Parvez Kayani's two brothers were involved in the Rs 15,000 crores Islamabad housing scandal.

Opium business

During 1980s, in Afghanistan, the financial assistance provided by the United States to the Mujahideen fighters was mostly looted by former ISI Chief Asad Durrani. It is claimed that Durrani involved Pakistan Army and ISI spies in the business of opium production.

Later during an investigation, around Rs 2,000 crores of undeclared assets were found in the Swiss account of Asad Durrani.

Panama Papers

In the recent Panama Papers leak, retired Lt Gen Shafaat Shah's Rs 5,000 crore worth property in London came to light. During Pervez Musharraf's tenure as President, Shafaat Shah was the second in-command officer.

ISI former Chief Major General Nusrat Naeem's Rs 2,700 crores worth off-shore companies also came to light.