Yash 19 title revealed: Actor announces his next film Toxic, first look out, fans say 'only toxicity that is approved'

Entertainment

Yash 19 title revealed: Actor announces his next film Toxic, first look out, fans say 'only toxicity that is approved'

Yash announced the name of his next film Toxic. The film is all set to release on 10th April 2025.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Actor Yash, on Friday, dropped the first look of his upcoming film Toxic. He also revealed the release date of the film. Sharing the first look, he wrote, "‘What you seek is seeking you’ - Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC."

The film will be released on 10th April 2025. Fans reacted to the first look, one of them wrote, "The only TOXICity we all approve of." The second one said, "Rocking Star Fan's like madi." The third on said, "Rocking Star Yash Is Back." The fourth one said, "#Toxic trend starts from today;after this film toxic free city for sure...our pride hero @thenameisyash." The fourth one said, "The world is full of Toxicity."

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly awaiting an update about Yash’s KGF 3. The first two parts created waves in Indian cinema and turned out to be blockbusters. Now, according to sources, Hombale Films is gearing up for the release of KGF 3 in 2025. 

A source of revenue revealed that Hombale Films is eyeing a 2025 release for Yash’s KGF 3. The source said, “Prashanth Neel’s 'KGF 3' by Hombale is eyeing a release date for October 2025 for the Yash starrer. Hombale might make an official announcement of KGF 3 in December 2023. The source added that the actor will start shooting the film at the end of next year. 

Earlier, during the conversation in India Today Conclave, when Yash was asked about the KGF 3 announcement, the actor said, “Since you said we are expecting good news from you, I said I already have two kids (laughs). The movie, very soon. I know there is a lot of news floating around. When I say it, that’s when the project will be announced. Rest of the things, I don’t want anybody to believe in it. I will come and tell you when it is out."

 

