Tunisha Sharma death: Who is Sheezan Khan, her rumoured boyfriend and co-star? Why has he been arrested?

Sheezan Mohammed Khan, Co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma was arrested after a case of the abutment to suicide was registered against her, Waliv Police said in the early hours of Sunday.

A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered. This comes after Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial on Saturday."TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma`s co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide. Police registered a case under section 306 of IPC," Waliv Police said. Khan will be presented in court on Monday.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan M Khan were working together in the show Ali Baba. Tunisha's mother has filed an FIR against her rumoured Boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan, although the cause of her suicide attempt is still unknown.

Police have said they will investigate the death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma from both the murder and suicide angles. People present on the sets of the serial the actress was last working on, claimed that she had died by suicide. Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with `Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap`. She also worked in shows like `Ishq Subhan Allah`, `Gabbar Poonchwala`, `Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh`, and `Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat`.The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including `Fitoor`, `Baar Baar Dekho`, `Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh`, and `Dabangg 3`.

Who is Sheezan Mohammed Khan?

TV actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan is best known for his roles as young Akbar/Sultan Murad Mirza in Jodha Akbar and Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. He was born on 9 September 1994 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Sheejan has graduated from Mumbai University. He is an actor and model by profession. In 2013, he made his acting debut in the historical drama Jodha Akbar.

