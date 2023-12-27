Headlines

Who is Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao? Man who placed controversial Rs 1 crore bounty on Ram Gopal Varma's head because...

DNA TV Show: Know all about Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Watch: Tiger strolls in FC Barcelona football stadium, but it may not be what you think

What is 'Zombie deer disease' spreading in US, and why are scientists concerned over its transmission to humans?

Ram Gopal Varma lodges complaint against activist for placing Rs 1 crore bounty on his head on national television

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao? Man who placed controversial Rs 1 crore bounty on Ram Gopal Varma's head because...

DNA TV Show: Know all about Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Watch: Tiger strolls in FC Barcelona football stadium, but it may not be what you think

Foods that improve male fertility

Benefits of boiled spinach for diabetes

7 foods you should stop eating to stay healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Who is Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao? Man who placed controversial Rs 1 crore bounty on Ram Gopal Varma's head because...

Shah Rukh Khan has savage reply to Twitter user raising questions about Dunki's budget: 'Jiska business hai...'

2023 was year of comebacks, second chances, renaissance of Deols: To Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Sunny, Bobby's phoenix acts

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Who is Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao? Man who placed controversial Rs 1 crore bounty on Ram Gopal Varma's head because...

Here's everything you need to know about Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, the activist who offered a bounty of Rs 1 crore for Ram Gopal Varma's head. The controversy also involves the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party head N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:35 PM IST

article-main
Ram Gopal Varma and Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Wednesday, December 27, Ram Gopal Varma filed a police complaint against the activist Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao for offering Rs 1 crore bounty on his head in a live debate telecast on the Telugu news channel TV5. The director also included the anchor Sambasiva Rao and the channel owner B.R. Naidu in his complaint.

Who is Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao?

Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao is a social activist and a member of APJAC (Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee) Amravati, the organisation working against the trifurcation of Amaravati. He has been participants in protests against the government's proposed plan to have three capitals in Andhra Pradesh - an executive capital in Visakhapatnam, a legislative capital at Amaravati and a judicial capital in Kurnool. Srinivasa Rao is a staunch supporter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its National President N. Chandrababu Naidu, who also serves as the current  Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao had once hit a BJP leader with a slipper on live TV

It isn't the first time that Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao has landed himself into trouble because of his actions on national television. In 2021, he removed his slipper and hit BJP's Andhra Pradesh general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy in a live TV debate over a verbal duel over some comments made by Reddy on former chief ministers. As their fight continued, Reddy accused Rao that he should wear a TDP flag and then debate. An infuriated Rao removed his slipper and struck Reddy on his face.

Why did Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao place Rs 1 crore bounty on Ram Gopal Varma's head?

Srinivasa Rao lashed out at Varma for his upcoming film Vyooham, which is said to be in support of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The film, which is scheduled to release on December 29, is said to be about the conditions surrounding the passing of former (undivided) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy. It has also been rumoured that Vyooham shows Chandrababu Naidu in bad light, and hence it has become a bone of contention between YSR Congress Party and TDP.

Varma had earlier slammed Chandrababu Naidu, TDP MLC Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan for a protest against the release of Vyooham outside his office in Hyderabad. Few protesters burnt an effigy outside Varma’s office in Hyderabad on Monday. As Varma's upcoming film Vyooham allegedly 'demonises' Naidu, the latter's supporter Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao offered a bounty of Rs 1 crore for the former's head.

READ | Ram Gopal Varma lodges complaint against activist for placing Rs 1 crore bounty on his head on national television

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man who sold his land to donate Rs 1 crore for Ram Mandir

IND vs SA Pitch Report: Can SuperSport Park's pitch set the stage for an intense 1st Test showdown?

'Yeh koi gunaah...': Salim Khan reacts to son Arbaaz Khan's second wedding with Sshura Khan

Watch: Tiger strolls in FC Barcelona football stadium, but it may not be what you think

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE