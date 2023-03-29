‘When you met me last..’: Salman Khan's message for boxer Nikhat Zareen goes viral

Headlines

Apple Watch SE 2 available at Rs 5,499 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

IIT JEE success story: Egg seller's son earned Rs 100 daily, cracked exam with this celebrity tutor's help; AIR was...

7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely to be announced on THIS date, know how much salary will increase

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

'Virat Kohli told me to play like...' says KL Rahul after six-wicket victory over Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple Watch SE 2 available at Rs 5,499 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

IIT JEE success story: Egg seller's son earned Rs 100 daily, cracked exam with this celebrity tutor's help; AIR was...

7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely to be announced on THIS date, know how much salary will increase

9 Batsmen with most ODI runs at no 3

7 highest-grossing Telugu films

AI imagines if Breaking Bad was directed by Satyajit Ray

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

Shardul Bhardwaj opens up on spending time with garbage collectors for his role in The Scavenger Of Dreams | Exclusive

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

‘When you met me last..’: Salman Khan's message for boxer Nikhat Zareen goes viral

Boxer Nikhat Zareen had won the gold medal in 2022 in the 52 kg category and now she has won the gold medal in 50kg category.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Champion Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen created history on Sunday (March 26) by becoming the only second Indian boxer to win two gold medals at the World Championships, following in the footsteps of Mary Kom.

The Hyderabad-based Nikhat Zareen had won the gold medal in 2022 in the 52 kg category and now she has won the gold medal in 50kg category. In the final, Nikhat Zareen defeated Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to win gold.

It is a well-known fact that Nikhat Zareen is a big fan of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Nikhat had met Salman Khan after her first gold win in 2022 and had made reels together. Now, Salman khan had tweeted a special message for Nikhat Zareen and other women boxers who claimed gold at women's world boxing championships.

"When u met me last u had promised me u will win again and u have done that. So proud of u Nikhat. Many congratulations to you all on winning the women's world boxing championships..  @nikhat_zareen @NituGhanghas333 @LovlinaBorgohai @saweetyboora", Salman Khan tweeted.

"I am happy that i have become world champion for the second time in a different weight category, which is an Olympic weight category. Today was the toughest bout of all as she has been an Asian champion too. This is good for me as my next target is Asian Games, there I am likely to face her again. Hopefully, I will do even better there," Nikhat Zareen after her win. This is my first major competition in the new weight category after Commonwealth Games. In CWG, there was not much competition apart from boxers of England, Ireland. It was a tough world championship. I was fatigued in some of the matches and even won by split decision in one of the matches," Nikhat Zareen said after the win.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

19th Asian Games: Who are India's youngest and oldest medalist? Know here

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli matches Rohit Sharma with 9th fifty-plus score in World Cup

'Remain vigilant, observe safety protocols': India issues advisory for its nationals amid Israel-Gaza conflict

Meet Bihar man who became IIT professor at 22, was sacked from IIT job after few years due to...

National Conference, Congress sweep LAHDC-Kargil polls, win 22 seats

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE