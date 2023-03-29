‘When you met me last..’: Salman Khan's message for boxer Nikhat Zareen goes viral

Boxer Nikhat Zareen had won the gold medal in 2022 in the 52 kg category and now she has won the gold medal in 50kg category.

Champion Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen created history on Sunday (March 26) by becoming the only second Indian boxer to win two gold medals at the World Championships, following in the footsteps of Mary Kom.

The Hyderabad-based Nikhat Zareen had won the gold medal in 2022 in the 52 kg category and now she has won the gold medal in 50kg category. In the final, Nikhat Zareen defeated Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to win gold.

It is a well-known fact that Nikhat Zareen is a big fan of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Nikhat had met Salman Khan after her first gold win in 2022 and had made reels together. Now, Salman khan had tweeted a special message for Nikhat Zareen and other women boxers who claimed gold at women's world boxing championships.

"When u met me last u had promised me u will win again and u have done that. So proud of u Nikhat. Many congratulations to you all on winning the women's world boxing championships.. @nikhat_zareen @NituGhanghas333 @LovlinaBorgohai @saweetyboora", Salman Khan tweeted.

"I am happy that i have become world champion for the second time in a different weight category, which is an Olympic weight category. Today was the toughest bout of all as she has been an Asian champion too. This is good for me as my next target is Asian Games, there I am likely to face her again. Hopefully, I will do even better there," Nikhat Zareen after her win. This is my first major competition in the new weight category after Commonwealth Games. In CWG, there was not much competition apart from boxers of England, Ireland. It was a tough world championship. I was fatigued in some of the matches and even won by split decision in one of the matches," Nikhat Zareen said after the win.