Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas vibe to Diljit Dosanjh songs in Goa, netizens say 'welcome to India'

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are currently in Goa for the 54th International Film Festival of India, where the former is being awarded the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

The Hollywood star couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are currently in Goa for the ongoing 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). On Tuesday, November 28, Catherine shared a video on her Instagram in which the two are seen seated on a beach and enjoying a performance on Diljit Dosanjh songs.

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, "Oh India!!!! We love you". Her comments section invited amusing reactions from the netizens. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Welcome to India", while another added, "You'll literally love it and don't forget to taste those authentic flavours of India."

Meanwhile, the Chicago actress shared her love for Indian cinema while she interacted with the media at the IFFI. Catherine said, "I love the country and the people so very much. My children grew up watching Om Shanti Om. There are so many great movies that I have been able to watch. A movie that I love is The Lunchbox. It was one of my favourite movies and it still is one of my favourite movies of all time. It touched me, it was so well acted, so well directed."

Michael Douglas will be awarded the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India on Tuesday. Talking about the same, he said to the media, "Satyajit Ray was a renaissance man and it will be a great honour to receive a lifetime achievement award named after the Pather Panchali filmmaker. I think, he (Ray) sort of created, not the beginning of the Indian films but the idea of multiple jobs. He did so many things as an author, musician and editing as well as a director. So it's a tremendous honour to receive this award and see the other people that have received it before."

