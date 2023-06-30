Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Here's how you can help Charlie Chopra solve the mystery in Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel

Vishal Bhardwaj's new web series Charlie Chopra stars a terrific ensemble of Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Neena Gupta, and Lara Dutta among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

Here's how you can help Charlie Chopra solve the mystery in Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel
Charlie Chopra/SonyLIV Instagram

In a surprise move, the streaming giant SonyLIV has dropped the pilot episode of Vishal Bhardwaj's web series Charlie Chopra, which is adapted from Agatha Christie's celebrated novel The Sittaford Mystery, first published in 1931. The series is tentatively titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others. It is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films and in association with Agatha Christie Limited. Along with Bhardwaj, the show is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

The audience can now be a part of this thrilling adventure. They can co-create the title of the series, directed, co-produced, and co-written by Vishal Bhardwaj, and help the titular protagonist Charlie Chopra in solving the murder mystery by watching the pilot episode, finding clues, and identifying a character to dig deeper. The show's pilot is designed to take the SonyLIV subscribers on an interactive escapade.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Talking about adapting Agatha Christie novel, Vishal Bhardwaj had stated earlier in a statement, "I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie mysterious tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great-grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. Sony LIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt this thrilling and mysterious world."

READ | Wamiqa Gabbi recalls playing Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin in Jab We Met: 'I was in eighth class when...' | Exclusive

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh gives out bossy vibes in stunning blazer-set
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi Metro update: DMRC allows passengers to carry sealed bottles of alcohol, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.