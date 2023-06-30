Here's how you can help Charlie Chopra solve the mystery in Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel

Charlie Chopra/SonyLIV Instagram

In a surprise move, the streaming giant SonyLIV has dropped the pilot episode of Vishal Bhardwaj's web series Charlie Chopra, which is adapted from Agatha Christie's celebrated novel The Sittaford Mystery, first published in 1931. The series is tentatively titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others. It is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films and in association with Agatha Christie Limited. Along with Bhardwaj, the show is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

The audience can now be a part of this thrilling adventure. They can co-create the title of the series, directed, co-produced, and co-written by Vishal Bhardwaj, and help the titular protagonist Charlie Chopra in solving the murder mystery by watching the pilot episode, finding clues, and identifying a character to dig deeper. The show's pilot is designed to take the SonyLIV subscribers on an interactive escapade.

Talking about adapting Agatha Christie novel, Vishal Bhardwaj had stated earlier in a statement, "I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie mysterious tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great-grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. Sony LIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt this thrilling and mysterious world."



