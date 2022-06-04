Vikram: Suriya's fee for 5-minute cameo in Kamal Haasan's film will stun you

Kamal Haasan-Suriya

Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil's crime action-thriller Vikram has become a festival for moviegoers. Audiences are raving about the film, and it took a terrific start at the box office. Apart from the trio's terrific performance, it is Suriya's cameo that is appreciated the most.

The Singam star's deadly cameo as merciless Rolex has become a rage, and the biggest talking point of the film. Well, we are to give you information about superstar Suriya's fees for his cameo role in Vikram. Suriya has made a 5-minute appearance in the film, and when it comes to remuneration, the actor has charged ZERO for the film.

Yes, you read it right, as per a trade expert, Suriya did Vikram for free, and we can understand his emotion behind taking this decision. If you read Suriya's latest tweet, he stated that sharing the screen with Kamal is a dream come true moment for him. So, it's obvious why Suriya didn't charge for his crucial cameo.

An interesting information : @Suriya_offl has not taken any salary for his role in #Vikram . — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) June 4, 2022

The trade expert has tweeted similar thoughts and said that Suriya went beyond being professional, by sharing the screen with Haasan and contributing to Lokesh Kanagaraj's film.

Annan @Suriya_offl - a true fan of @ikamalhaasan sir. He could have easily rejected Rolex character since he is a leading hero.



He did it because kamal sir is the lead and he wanted to contribute . That's how u repay to the person who Inspired you ! #Vikram — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) June 4, 2022

As far as the box office is concerned, Vikram opened with a staggering amount of Rs 23 crores from Tamil Nadu itself.

Earlier, trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicted that Vikram, "Has the certainty of pulling off Rs 40-45 crores from India, and 20 crores from overseas. So we can expect Rs 60-65 crores from day 1." Asserting on weekend collection from worldwide, Bala said, "See the film has the capacity of earning Rs 130-140 crores on weekend. However, if the word of mouth is exceptionally great, then we can expect the film of raking Rs 150 crores."