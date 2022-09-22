Search icon
Vikram: Kamal Haasan starrer ends theatrical run, records 'highest footfalls' in 100 years of Tamil cinema

Kamal Haasan's comeback film Vikram ended its theatrical run with a bang. The film has even dethroned SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

Vikram

Kamal Hassan's action-thriller Vikram completed 113 days of theatrical run and went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in Tamil Nadu. Lokesh-directed Vikram was released in cinemas on June 3, and it opened with a positive response from the masses and critics. 

As per the report of Hindustan Times, Vikram registered record footfalls and grossed over Rs 500 crores worldwide. Vikram has already dethroned SS Rajamouli's mega-hit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, securing the top spot in the highest-grossing film of Tamil Nadu. Vikram also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. 

Even trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about Vikram's milestone, and wrote, "Kamal Haasan’s mammoth INDUSTRY HIT #Vikram ends its theatrical run in TN today at Coimbatore KG Cinemas (113 days). The movie has set the ALL TIME record for: Highest Gross Highest Share & Highest Footfalls in 100 years of Tamil Cinema. (TN).”

Here's the tweet

Earlier this month, Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi celebrated the 100 days film release. The stars shared the milestone on their respective Twitter handles. Vijay shared two new film posters on his Twitter, and wrote, "#Vikram Roaring into 100th day. #100DaysofVikram #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #VikramRoaringSuccess." 

Ulagaya Nayankan Kamal Haasan also reacted to the super-success of Vikram and posted audio where he acknowledged the audience's love, and stated, "I am glad I am able to connect to the younger generation via Vikram. My gratitude to everyone who made Vikram a huge success. My congratulations to my younger brother Dir Lokesh."

The film was released in cinemas with Adivi Sesh's Major and Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj. Vikram has kick-started Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes director 2019's action-drama Kaithi. Vikram will be followed by a sequel with an extended role of Suriya. 

 

