Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

Who is Suchana Seth, CEO of AI start-up, Harvard fellow, arrested for alleged murder of 4-year-old son at Goa hotel?

Viral video: Mohammed Shami's mother gazes lovingly as star bowler receives Arjuna Award from President Murmu, watch

Ratan Tata once fought a dangerous gangster, won to pave the way for Rs 2500000 crore…

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

New Hyundai Creta 2024 design revealed ahead of January 16 launch

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

Easy ways to boost testosterone in Men

7 things you need to know before you visit Lakshadweep

Surprising health benefits of cayenne pepper 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to get engaged? Actor's team reacts

As per reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to get engaged in February.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

article-main
Vijay Deverakoda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in the news because of their engagement rumours that circulated all over social media on Monday. As per reports, they will be getting engaged in February.

Vijay and Rashmika often make headlines because of their dating rumours. Now, Vijay’s team has reacted to the engagement rumours and called the report ‘false’. While speaking to IANS, the team said, “the report is false.” Meanwhile, fans are speculating that they might get engaged in Feb.

Earlier, on the occasion of Diwali, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared photos and wished fans on Instagram, however, what caugt everyone's attention was the similarities in their posts.

Both Vijay and Rashmika penned the same Diwali note to their fans, they wrote, "Happy Diwali my loves." Netizens spotted a similar backdrop in the photos, and got convinced that Rashmika is at Vijay's house.

Take a look:

Earlier, a Reddit user shared two photos, one of Vijay Deverakonda striking a pose at the terrace of his bungalow and the other is Rashmika Mandanna posing for a picture with the same backdrop. Rashmika can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile in a yellow saree. The post went viral with fans speculating that the two are in a live-in relationship.

Recently, at the trailer launch of his movie Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda said he believed in the institution of marriage and that he sees himself as a married man in the near future. He said, “I think I have become comfortable with the idea. Before marriage was a word that no one was allowed to say around me. It would immediately agitate and irritate me. But now, I am having conversations about it. I am enjoying watching my friends being married. I am enjoying the happy marriages and I am enjoying the troubled marriages, everything is entertaining. But I hope to have a married life of my own and that’s a chapter in life that everyone should experience.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their chemistry in the movie was much loved by the audience.

