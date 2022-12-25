Tunisha Sharma death: Actor’s uncle claims Sheezan Khan cheated on her, was ‘in touch with many girls’

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan (File photo)

The sudden death of TV actress Tunisha Sharma left the entire television industry in India stunned, with many theories behind her alleged suicide being brought forward in the media by her family, friends, and co-actors.

While many media reports claimed that Tunisha Sharma was pregnant at the time of her death, these rumors were dismissed by the police when the autopsy reports showed otherwise. Some also claimed that her former partner Sheezan Khan was having an affair, a rumor which is gaining traction after the recent statement of Sharma’s uncle.

Pawan Sharma, the maternal uncle of Tunisha Sharma, said that the actors’ boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was “in touch with many girls” while he was in a relationship with her, which caused her a lot of mental stress and anxiety.

While speaking to ANI, Pawan Sharma said, “Even after being in a relationship with Tunisha and living together, Sheezan used to keep in touch with many girls. This left Tunisha stressed and in depression.”

Tunisha Sharma’s uncle further said, “On December 16, Tunisha came to know that Sheezan was cheating on her and after this, she had an anxiety attack. Tunisha's mother also spoke to Sheezan and asked him why he came so close and then left Tunisha suddenly when he was not serious. This was not right.”

The actor’s uncle further said that the entire family was left shocked by her death, and has still not come to terms with the loss. He informed that actor Tunisha Sharma's last rites will be performed on December 27 in the Mira road area.

The post-mortem reports of Tunisha revealed that she was not pregnant at the time of her death and that the primary cause of death seems to be “suffocation due to hanging”. Though her death seemed like a suicide, the police have not ruled out the possibility of murder.

Sheezan Khan, who was the ex-boyfriend of Tunisha, has been sent to 4 days of custody after he was arrested by the Vasai police. Khan has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide after Sharma’s mother filed an FIR against him.

(With ANI inputs)

