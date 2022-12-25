Why did actress Tunisha Sharma and boyfriend Sheezan Khan break up? Police make new revelation

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan (File photo)

The sudden death of TV actress Tunisha Sharma has been making a lot of waves in the entertainment industry, with her boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Khan arrested just a few hours after her alleged suicide, on the charges of abetment to suicide.

Tunisha Sharma, who was in a relationship with Sheezan Khan, was currently depressed due to her breakup with Khan, who was also her co-actor. Later, Sharma’s mother filed an FIR in the case, and her former boyfriend was arrested and sent to 4-day custody.

According to police reports, Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had broken up around 15 days ago, and since then Sharma had been very disturbed and depressed. Days later, she was found hanging on the set of a TV show and had reportedly taken her own life.

Now, police had revealed why Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had broken up. According to the Vasai police, Sharma had asked Khan to marry her but he had refused, leading to the breakup. Meanwhile, the families of both parties have not made any comments on these reports.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Vasai police said, “We are taking Sheezan to the Vasai court. Nothing came out in the postmortem report. While the media was questioning if she was pregnant, nothing like that came in the reports. Her mother said that Sheezan provoked her to commit suicide.”

The police sources further said, “They had an affair, but he denied marrying her, which is why she was in depression. He (Sheezan) admitted that they were in a relationship. They had a breakup in November, but they continued working on the set.”

According to the complaint registered by her mother, the breakup with Sheezan Khan had taken a major toll on the mental health of Tunisha Sharma, and she was driven to depression. The police have also clarified that the reports claiming that the actress was pregnant are false.

