TV star Tunisha Sharma's last Instagram post talks about 'not giving up', hours before her suicide | Photo: Instagram

Tunisha Sharma, an Indian television actress, died by suicide at the young age of 20. According to reports, the young actress who has appeared in TV series like Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul and Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, was found hanging on the set of the TV drama. While more information on this is awaited, the suicide's cause is still unknown.

Tunisha was active on social media up until Saturday afternoon, where she posted an Instagram story and a photo. "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn't stop," she captioned a photo of herself on her phone in her most recent post. Many of her fans have expressed their shock and condolences in the comments section of the post.

According to media reports, the deceased was filming for her daily soap, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, five hours before she tragically died. Sharma even posted a sneak peek on her Instagram story from the set while she was getting her makeup done.

With Sony's Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Tunisha from Chandigarh, began her acting career when she was just 13 years old. She later made appearances in well-known programmes like Ishq Subhan Allah, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. She was given her first lead part in a big TV show earlier this year when she was chosen to play Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba.

(With inputs from ANI)