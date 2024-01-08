This South superstar conquered Hindi cinema, beat Dangal, PK's records; now charging Rs 150 crore for Ramayan

The Kannada superstar Yash conquered Hindi cinema with his blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 and will reportedly make his Bollywood debut with Ramayan. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash are set to play the roles of Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic.

In the last few years, multiple superstars from South cinema have conquered the hearts of the moviegoers across the nation. A major name among them is Naveen Kumar Gowda, more popularly known as the Rocking Star Yash. The Kannada superstar celebrates his 38th birthday on January 8, 2024.

Yash became a pan-India star with the mammoth success of the two KGF films helmed by Prashanth Neel. The first part KGF Chapter 1, released in 2018, grossed Rs 238 crore globally against its budget of Rs 80 crore and paved the way for its sequel KGF Chapter 2, which hit theatres in April 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic and became an all time blockbuster.

KGF Chapter 2 grossed Rs 1215 crore worldwide and became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time with its Hindi version alone minting Rs 435 crore. The period action drama broke Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal and PK's record at the Hindi box office. The 2016 sports drama film had earned Rs 374 crore and the 2014 satirical comedy had earned Rs 340 crore in Hindi.

Now, the South superstar is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ramayan. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash are set to play the characters of Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic. It has also been said that Yash is charging Rs 150 crore for the film.

A source close to the actor was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "He is charging between ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore for the film, with ₹100 crore being the minimum, and the higher limit depends on the number of days he is supposed to shoot and give to the schedules." The official announcement for Ramayan is still awaited.



READ | Meet actress who made debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, was replaced in cult classic two days before shoot