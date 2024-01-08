This South superstar conquered Hindi cinema, beat Dangal, PK's records; now charging Rs 150 crore for Ramayan

Headlines

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

Qualcomm to open new design centre in India, to generate 1,600 jobs

Team India faces major setback with Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav injuries; report excludes duo till....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

6 benefits of cinnamon that help in weight loss

Tips to take care of your coloured hair

8 ways to cure headache in winter 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Indian Celebs Join Chorus Against Maldives, Ex-VP Adeeb Gives A ‘Reality Check’ To Muizzu-led Govt

Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Things To Keep In Mind Before Reaching 'Ram Ke Dham'

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Security breach at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse amid death threats, two arrested

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor mimics Zeenat Aman, reveals she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor's relative

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This South superstar conquered Hindi cinema, beat Dangal, PK's records; now charging Rs 150 crore for Ramayan

The Kannada superstar Yash conquered Hindi cinema with his blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 and will reportedly make his Bollywood debut with Ramayan. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash are set to play the roles of Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 02:29 PM IST

article-main
South superstar conquered Hindi cinema (Image: screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the last few years, multiple superstars from South cinema have conquered the hearts of the moviegoers across the nation. A major name among them is Naveen Kumar Gowda, more popularly known as the Rocking Star Yash. The Kannada superstar celebrates his 38th birthday on January 8, 2024.

Yash became a pan-India star with the mammoth success of the two KGF films helmed by Prashanth Neel. The first part KGF Chapter 1, released in 2018, grossed Rs 238 crore globally against its budget of Rs 80 crore and paved the way for its sequel KGF Chapter 2, which hit theatres in April 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic and became an all time blockbuster.

KGF Chapter 2 grossed Rs 1215 crore worldwide and became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time with its Hindi version alone minting Rs 435 crore. The period action drama broke Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal and PK's record at the Hindi box office. The 2016 sports drama film had earned Rs 374 crore and the 2014 satirical comedy had earned Rs 340 crore in Hindi.

Now, the South superstar is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ramayan. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash are set to play the characters of Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic. It has also been said that Yash is charging Rs 150 crore for the film.

A source close to the actor was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "He is charging between ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore for the film, with ₹100 crore being the minimum, and the higher limit depends on the number of days he is supposed to shoot and give to the schedules." The official announcement for Ramayan is still awaited.

READ | Meet actress who made debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, was replaced in cult classic two days before shoot

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Why Indian women wear bangles: Unveiling the science and symbolism

Bollywood's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, director accused legendary producer of sabotage, quit films

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

India's biggest flop actress, made debut at 19, no solo hit, charges crores per minute, reportedly dated cricketer..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE