'There goes Bollywood Instagram feed': Twitterati troll celebs as Maldives suspends tourists from India

Amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India, several countries have temporarily banning flights from India to control infections in their nations. The UK, Hong Kong, Canada, Singapore, and Iran have announced a ban on flights from India. Other than direct bans countries like the US has issued a travel advisory to all passengers flying in and out of India, asking "people to avoid travelling to India in the current situation where even fully vaccinated individuals are at risk of catching the virus." However, the latest and the one trending among netizens is the Maldives as the island nation, over the weekend, imposed new restrictions. The Ministry of Tourism, put out a tweet late on Sunday announcing the suspension of tourists from India at the populated islands.

"With effect from 27 April @HPA_mv suspends tourists travelling from #India to #Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. We thank you for the support in our endeavour to make tourism safest possible with minimum inconvenience," the tweet read.

As soon as the announcement was made, several users started a meme fest on Twitter, targetting Bollywood celebrities who, in the recent past, have several times flew to the island for a vacation.

Bollywood celebrities that have been posting these pictures have also been criticised by many within their industry. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had recently said in an interview, "These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. …Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharm karo (People don’t have food and you are wasting money, have some shame)."